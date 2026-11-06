‘INDIA Bloc fears PM Modi’s 4th term’: BJP

Mysuru, Nov 6 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP on Friday slammed the INDIA Bloc over the SIR protests, saying the opposition is “fearful” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi returning to office for a fourth term and accusing the alliance of trying to create “unrest” in the country.

“Our government is in power at the Centre. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a major power. Rahul Gandhi is unable to tolerate this. They fear that PM Modi may return for a fourth time,” alleged Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra while addressing the “Save Democracy, Eradicate Anarchy” march, which was organised to counter the campaign by the INDIA Bloc against the SIR exercise and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Vijayendra took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the Congress would not be able to return to power under his leadership.

He accused the Congress of conspiring to bring down the NDA government and claimed that its leaders were worried about the possibility of Modi becoming Prime Minister for a fourth time.

“The Congress is protesting in Delhi and other places because it fears Modi becoming Prime Minister for a fourth time. They are trying to create anarchy and confusion in the country and bring young people onto the streets to destabilise the Central government,” he charged.

Vijayendra claimed that India had progressed under Modi's leadership and said terrorism and Naxalism had been curbed, while the country was moving forward on the path of development.

He also referred to remarks allegedly made by a Jharkhand minister, claiming that the minister had said millions of people could be brought onto the streets to create unrest if Rahul Gandhi decided to do so.

“Those who dream of creating such anarchy are being opposed through this campaign to save democracy,” he said.

Turning his attention to the Karnataka government, Vijayendra accused the Congress administration of being anti-poor and anti-people and called upon BJP workers to prepare to remove it from office.

He alleged that the state government had increased the prices of milk and curd during the Deepavali and Dasara festival period and accused it of burdening the people.

“This is an anti-farmer, anti-youth and anti-Hindu government. We must all prepare to remove this government,” he said.

N. Ravikumar, Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, criticised the state government on Friday, alleging that it was lashing the people with the whip of price rise.

Speaking during the BJP's “Save Democracy, Eradicate Anarchy” foot march in Mysuru, he said people had become frustrated with the government.

“The hike in milk prices was a Dasara gift, while the increase in bus fares was a Deepavali gift. The price of evening milk and alcohol is even more alarming,” he alleged.

He said rising prices were emptying people's pockets and accused the government of bankrupting the state treasury.

“We will not rest until this government is removed,” he warned.

Ravikumar also criticised India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, alleging that he had damaged the country's history and culture.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to build a clean and economically strong India. Rahul Gandhi is unable to tolerate this,” he alleged, adding that Rahul Gandhi had lost his mental balance.

Former minister C.T. Ravi said the BJP's struggle was aimed at protecting the Constitution and constitutional institutions and fighting the spread of misinformation.

“Our fight is against the policy of anarchy,” he said.

He alleged that the Congress wanted to allow bogus voting and accused the party of adopting a contradictory stand on electoral processes.

“The Congress would have no objection if it conducted the SIR exercise. They have won elections through EVMs, but are now claiming that EVMs are not reliable,” he said.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar alleged that a conspiracy was underway to undermine the Constitution of India and create anarchy in the country.

Speaking during the BJP's “Save Democracy, Eradicate Anarchy” foot march, he said names of 13 crore people had been removed from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, including those who had shifted residence, deceased persons and fake voters.

“Despite having clear information, they are deliberately creating a drama. The INDIA Bloc is trying to create anarchy in the country,” he alleged.

He also criticised the previous UPA government, describing it as a government marked by scams.

“They do not want democracy; they want anarchy. Congress leaders are spokespersons for anarchy,” he charged, expressing confidence that the BJP would return to power at the Centre and that an NDA government would also come to power in Karnataka.

Former MP Pratap Simha, BJP state general secretary Pritam Gowda, MLA S.T. Somashekar, party representatives, former MPs and MLAs, office-bearers and party workers participated in the foot march.

--IANS

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