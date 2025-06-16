Sanya Malhotra jumps on Matcha bandwagon as she brews new notes

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra, who can be seen in cameo appearance in the recently released film ‘Thug Life’, is venturing into new territories. The actress has joined the Matcha bandwagon, as she has added “entrepreneur” to her growing list of roles.

The actress has launched her own matcha venture that reflects her personal philosophy of balance, calm, and conscious living. The actress has partnered with Dr. Kunal Shah and Mr. Siddharth Shah, founders of Essenzaa Nutrition for the premium lifestyle brand inspired by the calm clarity and ritual of traditional Japanese tea culture.

Talking about the same, the actress said in a statement, “At a time when everything feels urgent, Bree Matcha is my personal reminder to slow down and be intentional. It’s a ritual I believe in deeply, and I’m proud to build something that supports natural energy and calm focus”.

Her foray into the world of wellness and lifestyle marks a significant shift, one where celebrities are not just endorsing products but building them from scratch. Sanya Malhotra’s new initiative champions clean energy, mental clarity, and intentional living, values that mirror her own quiet strength and thoughtful approach to fame.

Earlier, Sanya added a splash of Bollywood charm to her kitchen as she grooved to Salman Khan’s romantic track ‘Tu Chahiye’ while making her coconut matcha latte. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dangal’ actress shared a delightful video of herself preparing a coconut matcha latte, all while Atif Aslam’s romantic hit ‘Tu Chahiye’ played in the background.

The lighthearted clip captures her playful spirit and love for feel-good moments with a cinematic twist.

Sharing the clip, Sanya wrote, “Plot twist: Tu was matcha all along. Breeing with Love #TuChahiye #CoconutMatchaLatte”. Sanya also showed off her cool dance moves in the video, grooving effortlessly to the beat as she enjoyed her freshly made coconut matcha latte

--IANS

aa/