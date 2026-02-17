Santhosh, Reshma Venkatesh-starrer 'Double Occupancy' shooting wrapped

Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS)The makers of director Aswin Kandasamy's romantic fantasy drama 'Double Occupancy' (DO) have announced that their unit has now wrapped up the shooting of the film.

For the unaware, the film is being produced by Avni Movies, in collaboration with Benzz Media.

Sources in the unit say that the project has now swiftly moved into its final stage of post-production. Those in the know claim that the film's story looks to blend tender romance with imaginative fantasy and contemporary reflections on identity.

They say that the film, which is set for release soon, will seek to push the boundaries of mainstream Tamil cinema with its daring premise and emotionally resonant storytelling.

At its heart, Double Occupancy (DO), sources say, will be a sweeping romantic fantasy exploring identity, duality, science versus faith, and the aching beauty of loving someone who exists in two different forms.

Leading the film is Santhosh of 'Ponniyin Selvan' fame along with Reshma Venkatesh, who is continuing her streak of bold, dynamic roles.

Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature, Vinoth Kishan, celebrated for his intense, layered performances in films such as Naan Mahaan Alla and Andhaghaaram, and Samyuktha Viswanath, whose craze since 'Katchi Sera' has made her one of the most exciting talents of her generation, in pivotal roles.

In the film, Samyuktha is paired opposite Santhosh and her character in Double Occupancy adds both charm and emotional grounding to the film’s fantastical undertones.

Actors VTV Ganesh and Bagavathi Perumal too will be a part of the cast.

After years of experience working with leading production houses, Aswin Kandasamy will make his directorial debut with this film.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Santhakumar Chakravarthy and music by Sam CS. Editing for the film is by Praveen Antony while production design has been handled by Senthil Raghavan. Costumes are by Sruthi R. Kannan.

