February 02, 2026 4:51 PM हिंदी

Sanjay Mishra says, a lot of credit for actor’s performance goes to director

Sanjay Mishra says, a lot of credit for actor’s performance goes to director

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Mishra, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Vadh 2’, has said that he fully surrendered to the vision of the director.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and shared that while people often laud him for his performances, a lot of credit for it goes to a director, who chose to portray him a certain way.

He told IANS, “I have left a lot to the director. We are the colors of the directors, with this color, a bit of Neena ji's, a bit of me, a bit of some other character, the director uses them wisely to paint the canvas of a film. My father's name is Shambhunath Mishra, and at that time, I was sensitive, I was intelligent, I used to see things, that how there was this Diwali, and you belong to that class, in which you have been given INR 1000 salary. Four children, the house, the family, you have to run everything. I have seen that life, a lot from there has gone into my character”.

He further mentioned, “If you have seen ‘Vadh’, Shambhunath knows how to stay quiet in front of Manju, he knows how much he has to speak in front of her. Now that’s the choice of a director. We are nothing, we have also been shown in a bad way, and our performances have turned out to be bad. If you show us in a good way, if you give us a chance to show, then we can add value to it”.

Meanwhile, ‘Vadh 2’ serves as a thematic or “spiritual” sequel to the 2022 film ‘Vadh’ and reunites Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in new, intense roles that promise fresh emotional stakes and moral complexity. The film is a crime drama directed and written by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 6, 2026.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha travel to Sri Lanka as India bolsters spiritual ties across borders (File image)

Sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha travel to Sri Lanka as India bolsters spiritual ties across borders

Hyundai Motor India’s Q3 profit rises 6.3 pc to Rs 1,234 crore

Hyundai Motor India’s Q3 profit rises 6.3 pc to Rs 1,234 crore

IMF lowers Pakistan’s GDP growth forecast to 3 per cent

IMF lowers Pakistan’s GDP growth forecast to 3 per cent

Budget sustains reform momentum through people-centric approach: KPMG in India CEO

Budget sustains reform momentum through people-centric approach: KPMG in India CEO

Sanjay Mishra says, a lot of credit for actor’s performance goes to director

Sanjay Mishra says, a lot of credit for actor’s performance goes to director

Theegala seals second straight Top-10 as Rose demolishes Torrey Pines with record total

Theegala seals second straight Top-10 finish at Farmers Insurance Open

Pakistan: Anti-terrorism court issues non-bailable warrant for Imran Khan's sister (File image)

Pakistan: Anti-terrorism court issues non-bailable warrant for Imran Khan's sister

Uproar in RS as Sadanandan Master recalls brutal 1994 attack, displays prosthetics

Uproar in RS as Sadanandan Master recalls brutal 1994 attack, displays prosthetics

India's smartphone market value grows 8 pc in 2025, Apple logs highest ever share

India's smartphone market value grows 8 pc in 2025, Apple logs highest ever share

Chinese military aircraft incursions near Taiwan increased 15-fold in last five years: Report (File image)

Chinese military aircraft incursions near Taiwan increased 15-fold in last five years: Report