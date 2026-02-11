February 11, 2026 12:11 PM हिंदी

Sanjay Dutt says wife Maanayata stood by him like a 'rock' for the last 18 years

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt confessed that wife, Maanayata Dutt, has stood by him like a 'rock' for the last 18 years of their marriage.

In a heartfelt anniversary post, the 'Vaastav' actor thanked his better half for being his strength and picking him whenever he seemed to fall in life.

Sanjay further thanked Maanayata for their two amazing kids - Shahraan and Iqra.

Posting some unseen family photos of the couple, Sanjay wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy anniversary mama, you have always been strength in my life and stood by me like a rock through thick and thin, when I have fallen you have picked me up, you have given me me the most amazing kids, we stand together through life what ever it throws to us as a team, thank you for being there with me and taking care of me, may we see many many good times together love you mother jai bhole nath (sic)."

Not just Sanjay, but Maanayata also commemorated 18 years of marital bliss with an emotional note for her husband on social media. Reflecting on their time together, she said that their journey is one she “wouldn’t trade for anything ever.”

"18 years!!!! Recapping the Countless moments, endless love, and a journey I wouldn’t trade for anything ever!! From then to now, it’s just…and…still you… happy anniversary my bestest half love you always & forever!! @duttsanjay #love #grace #positivity #dutts #thankyougod one of my fav moment is, the two of us on the scooter in Budapest and also with @duttiqra on karwachauth," she went on to write.

For the unversed, Sanjay and Maanayata first tied the knot in Goa in a registered marriage back in 2008, which was followed by a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai.

In October 2010, the couple welcomed twins, a boy and a girl.

Sanjay was earlier married to actress Richa Sharma in 1987. However, unfortunately, she passed away from a brain tumour in 1996.

After that, he married an air-hostess-turned-model, Rhea Pillai, in February 1998, but the couple got divorced in 2008.

