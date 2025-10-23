Sanctions imposed on us working against European Union: Russia  

Moscow, Oct 23 (IANS) Russia on Thursday said that the European Union (EU) sanctions against Moscow are effectively working against Brussels itself, and the potential for their expansion has been exhausted.

"The sanctions they're imposing against Russia primarily work against the European Union. Brussels's ability to expand sanctions against our country has largely been exhausted," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying by the country's leading Tass news agency.

"They've already exhausted virtually every option for implementing their concept of inflicting, as they've devised, a strategic defeat on Russia, damaging the Russian economy and its defense capability," the diplomat added while commenting on the 19th sanctions package.

Earlier in the day, the EU approved the 19th package of sanctions targetting Russia's shadow fleet, as well as its banking and energy sectors.

President of the European Council, Antonio Costa at the joint doorstep with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels stated on Thursday that the Council will take the political decision to ensure the financial needs of Ukraine for 2026 and 2027, including for the acquisition of military equipment.

To date, the EU and its member states have provided €177.5 billion in support for Ukraine, including €63.2 billion in military support.

"In spite of the great expectations created by President Trump's initiatives, it is clear that today, unfortunately, these initiatives do not match the goodwill of President Putin. Russia is increasing the strikes, is increasing the strikes against civilians, against civilian facilities, which means that we need to continue supporting Ukraine’s fight for a just and lasting peace," said Costa.

The EU leaders will also focus on the latest developments in the Middle East, including the outcome of the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit for Peace on October 13, the release of all hostages and the initial phases of US President Donald Trump’s peace proposal for Gaza.

"Building on previous European Council meetings, starting from the informal Egmont retreat on 3 February and the most recent informal meeting on 1 October in Copenhagen, the leaders will discuss the EU’s defence readiness and concrete decisions on capability projects and governance," read a statement issued by the Council ahead of the meeting.

--IANS

/as