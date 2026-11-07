Samvat 2082 sees India IPO fundraising hit record Rs 2.23 lakh crore

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) India's primary market raised a record Rs 2.23 lakh crore through 375 mainboard and small and medium enterprise (SME) initial public offerings (IPOs) during Samvat 2082, with 230 issues listing above their offer prices.

Mainboard IPOs raised an all-time high of Rs 2.12 lakh crore through 131 issues between October 21, 2025 and November 6, 2026, up 19.6 per cent from Rs 1.78 trillion mobilised through 104 issues in the previous Samvat year.

Fresh capital issuance rose 42 per cent to Rs 1 lakh crore from Rs 70,641 crore, while offer-for-sale (OFS) proceeds jumped 4.8 per cent to Rs 1.12 trillion.

The top three issues collectively accounted for Rs 63,353 crore, or 29.8 per cent of total fundraising. Financial services and investments emerged as the largest sector, raising Rs 60,781 crore across 14 issues, representing 28.6 per cent of the total capital raised.

Of the 131 mainboard issues, 89 closed above the issue price on the day of listing. The median listing-day gain was 6.8 per cent.

As many as 87 of the mainboard issues were above their offer price and 43 below it, based on adjusted market prices on Friday. The median return from the offer price was 16.8 per cent. Among the 42 issues of Rs 1,000 crore or more in size, 34 were trading above the offer price.

Analysts said that the market is increasingly differentiating between companies based on earnings visibility, cash-flow conversion, balance-sheet quality, governance, and valuation.

As many as 244 SME issues raised Rs 10,826 crore, marking a 4 per cent surge from Rs 10,407 crore raised by 240 issues in the previous Samvat. OFS fell 40.6 per cent to Rs 628 crore, or 5.8 per cent of the amount raised.

As many as 141 SME issues, closed above the issue price on the listing day. However, 114 were above the offer price as of November 6, and the rest below. The median return was a loss of 3.9 per cent.

The IPO pipeline is expected to remain robust in the next Samvat which begins with Diwali, as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved five IPOs this week.

—IANS

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