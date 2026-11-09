November 09, 2026 8:14 PM हिंदी

Bihar CM announces compensation for Bhojpur incident victim families

Bihar CM announces compensation for Bhojpur incident victim families (Photo: @samrat4bjp/X)

Patna, Nov 9 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of two brothers killed after a car allegedly ran over a group of villagers in Bhojpur district on Diwali night.

He also directed the district administration to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the six injured and to take strict action against those responsible for the incident.

The incident occurred late Sunday night near the Surya Mandir in Ramdihara village, under the jurisdiction of Bihiya police station.

A dispute broke out over the playing of Chhath Puja songs, following which a group of people allegedly drove a Scorpio into villagers gathered near the temple.

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Yadav (55) and his brother Kamlesh Yadav (50), both sons of Ramnaresh Yadav and residents of Ramdihara village.

The injured include Rajesh Kumar, Ritu Kumar, Krishna Kumar and Ramesh Yadav, along with two others. They were taken to Ara Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Choudhary announced the compensation through a social media post, describing the incident as deeply tragic and expressing condolences to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

He directed officials to provide Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased person and ensure proper medical care for the injured.

He said those responsible would not be spared under any circumstances.

According to villagers, people had gathered near the temple after performing prayers and were playing Chhath songs when some men arrived in a Scorpio and objected to the loud music.

An argument followed, after which the occupants allegedly returned in the vehicle and drove it into the gathering.

The vehicle struck eight people before the occupants fled the scene.

However, police are investigating the exact sequence of events and the circumstances leading to the incident.

Dinesh Yadav's son has alleged that the attack was deliberate. Some villagers have also claimed that the occupants of the Scorpio car were under the influence of alcohol, though this has not been officially established.

The incident triggered anger among residents, who blocked a road and staged a protest demanding action against the accused.

Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved.

--IANS

ajk/dan

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