October 18, 2025 10:13 PM हिंदी

‘NDA will strengthen Bihar’: Samrat Choudhary slams RJD-Congress at Sasaram rally

‘NDA will strengthen Bihar’: Samrat Choudhary slams RJD-Congress at Sasaram rally

Patna, Oct 18 (IANS) Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while addressing a massive public meeting in Sasaram’s New Stadium, Fazalganj, following the nomination of NDA candidates.

Targeting the opposition, Choudhary said, “Congress looted Bihar for 40 years, and RJD looted it for 15 years. Both these parties have only exploited the state, while the NDA government has worked to beautify and develop it.”

He added that the NDA government has focused on improving infrastructure, creating jobs, and attracting industries to Bihar.

“Now it is our responsibility to take this beautified Bihar forward. When the NDA becomes strong, Bihar becomes strong,” he said, appealing to people to support the NDA candidates.

Deputy CM Choudhary concluded by expressing confidence that the NDA will return to power in Bihar, saying the alliance’s unity and development track record will ensure victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The event marked the nomination of several NDA candidates in Rohtas district.

Murari Prasad Gautam of the Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas (LJPRV) filed from Chenari, JDU candidate Vashisht Singh from Kargahar, Nagendra Chandravanshi from Nokha, and former MP Mahabali Singh from Karakat.

Snehlata Kushwaha, wife of Upendra Kushwaha, chief of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) — an NDA ally — formally entered the electoral fray.

She submitted her nomination papers before SDM Ashutosh Ranjan, accompanied by her husband and a large group of enthusiastic supporters.

Addressing the same gathering, RLM candidate Snehlata Kushwaha also pledged to prioritise development and public welfare in her constituency.

Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha expressed confidence that her candidature would usher in a new wave of change in the Sasaram region.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha has secured six assembly seats under the NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement, with Snehlata Kushwaha contesting one of them.

--IANS

ajk/dan

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan and New Zealand share points as rain inflicts fourth washout in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Saturday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women’s World Cup: Pakistan, New Zealand share points as rain inflicts fourth washout in Colombo

Uttarakhand CM Dhami's Diwali gesture reinforces bond with ex-CM Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Dhami's Diwali gesture reinforces bond with ex-CM Rawat

Alireza Mirzaian’s Super 10 helps Bulls confirm top eight spot after win over Dabang Delhi K.C. in a Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Alireza’s Super 10 helps Bulls confirm top-eight spot after win over Dabang Delhi

India must present its version of stories to the world: I&B Ministry

India must present its version of stories to the world: I&B Ministry

Ahmedabad Defenders hand Mumbai Meteors their first defeat of the season in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Saturday. Photo credit: PVL 2025

PVL 2025: Ahmedabad Defenders hand Mumbai Meteors their first defeat of the season

Red Corridor reduced to rubble: Modi govt delivers decisive blow to Maoism

Red Corridor reduced to rubble: Modi govt delivers decisive blow to Maoism

Makers of Pranav Mohanlal's horror thriller 'Dies Irae' urge fans to avoid sharing unofficial film posters (Photo Credit: All Night Shifts/Instagram)

Makers of Pranav Mohanlal's horror thriller 'Dies Irae' urge fans to avoid sharing unofficial film posters

‘NDA will strengthen Bihar’: Samrat Choudhary slams RJD-Congress at Sasaram rally

‘NDA will strengthen Bihar’: Samrat Choudhary slams RJD-Congress at Sasaram rally

India go down 1-2 to Australia as late goal seals Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 title in Johor, Malaysia, on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

India go down 1-2 to Australia as late goal seals Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 title

Gold, silver purchases surge on Dhanteras, festive buying may surpass Rs 50,000 crore mark: GJC

Gold, silver purchases surge on Dhanteras, festive buying likely to surpass Rs 50,000 crore