BJP accuses Congress of distorting history ahead of Parliament debate on 'Vande Mataram'

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) A day before Parliament takes up a discussion on Vande Mataram, BJP Lok Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra launched a sharp attack on the Congress leadership, accusing the party of selectively shaping history to preserve what he called the “manufactured legacy” of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Sunday, Patra said that while Congress leaders routinely accuse the BJP of erasing Nehru’s contribution, it was the Congress itself that undermined several national icons.

He claimed that leaders such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose and Dr B.R. Ambedkar were sidelined for decades to maintain what he described as the “Nehru-centric narrative” of the party.

Patra cited old NCERT material, including a cartoon showing Nehru holding a whip as Ambedkar drafts the Constitution, to argue that the Congress ignored or downplayed Ambedkar’s contribution.

He also referred to correspondence between Ambedkar and Nehru, which he said revealed tensions between them, including Ambedkar’s dissatisfaction with Nehru’s approach.

Responding to Sonia Gandhi’s recent remarks that the BJP was attempting to diminish Nehru’s legacy, Patra said the charge was “factually baseless”.

He added that the Nehru-Gandhi family itself had damaged Nehru’s image, pointing to the National Herald case in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are currently on bail.

Patra further argued that describing Nehru as the principal architect of modern India was inaccurate, asserting instead that Ambedkar’s role in shaping the Constitution formed the real foundation of the Republic.

He also cited historical accounts claiming Nehru had raised concerns about Vande Mataram, suggesting it might “irritate” the Muslim community.

The BJP spokesperson criticised what he called Nehru’s “distorted secularism” and highlighted instances, including disagreements with Patel over religious sites, to underline his point.

He said that the upcoming parliamentary debate would offer the country a clearer picture of Nehru’s stance on Vande Mataram.

Patra also added that the Modi government was committed to restoring recognition to leaders who had been “ignored or pushed into the background” due to dynastic politics.

