Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'build' as she flaunts her toned biceps in her latest gym pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'build' as she flaunts her toned biceps in her latest pic

Mumbai Oct 27 (IANS) Southern beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu is someone who loves to hit the gym and maintain that chiselled physique whenever she gets time from her hectic work schedule.

Dropping Monday motivation for going for a workout, the 'Yashoda' actress shared a picture from her latest workout session on her Instagram handle, where she is seen flaunting her toned biceps. The gym mirror selfie showed Samantha flexing her arm to bring out those perfect cuts on her biceps. She was seen posing in an all black athleisure.

Impressed by the 'Majili' actress's dedication towards fitness, one of the Insta users penned in the comment section, "Strongest girl in the Field (sic)", "You always inspire us to #DoMore", "Powerful samantha epudi physical mentally strong woman sam", and "She believed she could and her trainer made sure she did @pdoshi_99 ."

Recently, Samantha decided to shed light on the challenges she has faced in her personal life, pointing out that her journey has often been subjected to public scrutiny.

Talking about her very public separation and health struggles, Samantha admitted that she is often judged and trolled for showing vulnerability.

Addressing the recently held NDTV World Summit 2025, Samantha shared, “Anyone who has followed my journey is aware of the personal struggles... My separation, illness, everything has been very, very public. You are constantly judged for being vulnerable, you're constantly trolled for being vulnerable.”

Additionally, the 'Kushi' actress also spoke about her much-appreciated performance in the "Oo Antava" track from Allu Arjun's “Pushpa: The Rise”.

Samantha disclosed, “I did Oo Antava to see if I could. It was a challenge that I gave myself. I never considered myself sexy. No one was ever going to give me a 'bold role'. It was a one-time thing," says actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on performing the popular Telugu song Oo Antava with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise.”

