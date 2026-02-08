February 08, 2026 9:28 PM हिंदी

Sam Raimi shares how he kept his vow to Rachel McAdams

Sam Raimi shares how he kept his vow to Rachel McAdams

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) Hollywood filmmaker Sam Raimi is a man of his word. After he worked with Rachel McAdams in the MCU, he was determined to reunite with the actress for a much juicier role.

The ‘Send Help’ director explained why he “promised myself I would work with her again” after previously directing her in ‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. In the film, she played Dr. Christine Palmer, reports ‘Deadline’.

Sam Raimi told Total Film, “First, she was the perfect person because she’s such a brilliant actress. I had a chance to work with her on my last film and saw how talented she was and actually underutilized, and I promised myself that I would work with her again. And then this film came up, and her warmth is wonderful”.

She further mentioned, “The fact that she has not really played a dark, terrible villain before, producer Zainab Azizi is the one that told me this, really sets the audience up to be surprised”.

In ‘Send Help’, Linda (Rachel McAdams) and her overbearing boss Bradley (Dylan O’Brien) survive a plane crash and become stranded on a deserted island, where their past office grievances become a violent fight for survival.

He said, “Because the movie’s focus is, not a whodunnit, but what comes next, that’s what really the movie wants to do to the audience. They don’t know what’s right around the corner. It turns left when they think it’s gonna turn right, that was an important factor, that she, this good person that we know and love, becomes this terrible villain”.

‘Send Help’ is now playing in theaters, currently on track to reach Number 1 at the box office in its second weekend, which is competing with Super Bowl.

