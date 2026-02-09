Salman Khan says he loved close friend Iulia Vantur's song 'Tere Sang'

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Bollywood hunk Salman Khan showered praises on his close friend Iulia Vantur's latest track "Tere Sang" from "Echoes Of Us".

Salman revealed that he really enjoyed the soulful composition of the song by acclaimed singer Arijit Singh.

Wishing the entire team of the short film "Echoes Of Us" starring Iulia, Deepak Tijori, and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz, Salman reshared the track on the Stories section of Instagram and wrote, "Loved the song 'Tere Sang' a truly soulful composition. Big congratulations to Joe Rajann on his film 'Echoes of Us', wishing you and the entire team all the success ahead. (sic)"

Backed by Pooja Batra in association with Alliance Media Pty Ltd, "Echoes of Us" has already garnered a lot of attention at the 14th Bangalore Shorts Film Festival - 2025, Global Indie Filmmaker Awards - 2025, Independent Shorts Awards - 2025, and Love & Hope International Film Festival 2025.

Earlier, Iulia called working with Arijit Singh "an incredible experience".

Revealing that singing alongside Arijit Singh for the first time turned out to be extremely special and fulfilling, she shared, “I feel truly grateful that Arijit liked the song I initially sang for our film Echoes Of Us and agreed to bless it with his beautiful voice.”

“Being part of his magical musical world has been an incredible experience. Tere Sang has been sung with a lot of love, for a story that I hope will touch many hearts,” added Iulia.

Talking about Salman's professional commitments, he is presently busy with his forthcoming war drama "Battle of Galwan".

Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is a cinematic interpretation of the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China back in 2020.

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, "Battle of Galwan" features Chitrangda Singh as the leading lady.

