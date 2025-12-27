December 27, 2025 5:18 PM हिंदी

Salman Khan features in a gritty avatar, ready to take on Chinese soldiers in 'Battle of Galwan' teaser

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming combat film ‘Battle of Galwan’ was unveiled on Saturday on the occasion of Salman Khan’s birthday. The teaser stands as a tribute to India’s frontline soldiers and their indomitable spirit.

In the teaser Salman Khan appears in one of his most commanding avatars, as he embodies an Indian Army officer with restrained ferocity and quiet authority. In the teaser, he can be seen in a weathered look, controlled aggression, and piercing silence speak louder than words, especially in the final moments where his unflinching gaze locks directly with the viewer, leaving a lasting impact.

The teaser hits hard with its gritty, raw visuals, capturing the unforgiving terrain and brutal realities of high-altitude combat. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh and is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

The film is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China on June 15, 2020 during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. The Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh. It was part of a larger border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash turned violent when both sides attempted to patrol disputed areas, leading to hand-to-hand combat.

The fighting resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while China also suffered casualties. This was the deadliest India–China face-off in over four decades, escalating tensions and prompting both nations to increase troop deployments and engage in diplomatic talks to avoid further conflict. Currently, India and China have mended their relationship, and have opened multiple channels as a part of diplomacy as India struggles against the tariff imposed by the USA, the arch-rival of China in the west.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is set to release on April 17, 2026.

