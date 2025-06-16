June 16, 2025 5:51 PM हिंदी

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Housefull 5’ heads towards becoming a blockbuster

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Sajid Nadiadwala’s latest production “Housefull 5” starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan to name a few, has emerged as a clear winner at the box office.

With a production budget of film at Rs. 225 crore and an additional Rs. 15 crore spent on prints and advertising, the film’s total cost stood at Rs. 240 crore. Through a smart blend of box office performance and non-theatrical revenues, the film has secured profitability.

The film had already recovered a substantial Rs. 175 crore pre-release through strategic deals, which includes Rs. 90 crore from its OTT rights, Rs. 55 crore from satellite rights and Rs. 30 crore from music rights

This left the film with Rs.65 crore to recover from its theatrical run. With a worldwide gross already crossing Rs. 227.7 crore comfortably above the breakeven mark of Rs. 150 crore required for profitability.

“Housefull 5” boasts a massive star cast. It also stars such as Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nagis Fakri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film released in theatres on June 6 with two climaxes. The film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The first installment of “Housefull” was released in 2010. The second installment came out in 2012. The first two films were directed by Sajid Khan. Housefull 3, which was directed by Sajid-Farhad, hit the screens in 2016. The fourth film came out in 2019 and was directed by Farhad Samji.

