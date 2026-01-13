January 13, 2026 7:40 PM हिंदी

SAI’s Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) to power India’s karate push ahead of 2026 Asiad

SAI’s Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) to power India’s karate push ahead of 2026 Asiad (Credit: SAI)

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) A bronze medal in a top-level karate competition abroad is fuelling India's aspirations for the sport in the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, with intervention by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) helping practitioners of the sport dream big.

Alisha Subudhi’s historic bronze medal at the World Karate Federation (WKF) Series A Karate Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia, has highlighted that structured support towards non-mainstream sports disciplines can reap major benefits if constant backing persists.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), particularly through the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) scheme, has been supporting combat sports disciplines like karate, where India has not delivered major results at the highest international level in the past.

Alisha, supported via the TAGG scheme, became the first Indian woman to medal at a Karate 1 – Series A event, defeating her Croatian opponent 8-0 In the bronze medal contest this month. A robust high-performance ecosystem was created through efforts from SAI through targeted funding, elite coaching exposure, and intensive national camps.

SAI had funded a senior National Coaching Camp in Lucknow in November-December 2025, putting forward assistance of Rs. 1.2 crore under the ANSF scheme under the Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSF) scheme, featuring 48 athletes.

The 45-day camp, held at the SAI Regional Centre, Lucknow, focused on match simulations, tactical sharpening, psychological conditioning, and recovery protocols. Alisha was a part of the camp.

“I especially thank TAGG for giving the financial support and organising an excellent national camp in Lucknow towards our preparation for the WKF Series A,” the 23-year-old Alisha said in a release issued by SAI.

In the absence of a recognised National Sports Federation for karate, the Sports Authority of India ensured uninterrupted athlete preparation by constituting a Karate Organising Committee to manage selection trials, camps, and international exposure, ensuring that performance pathways remained intact.

The committee had also conducted Open National Selection Trials in the Senior Category from 12–14 October at the SAI Training Centre in NEHU Campus, Shillong. The trials were fully managed by the Karate Organising Committee of SAI, ensuring compliance with international norms, anti-doping rules, and videography-based evaluation.

With major competitions like the Asian Games looming later this year, the sustained backing through TAGG and SAI-led national camps is expected to play a decisive role, especially in non-mainstream sports where India has not been able to make a mark internationally in the past.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Four Pakistani-origin USA cricketers denied visa to travel to India for next month's Men's T20 World Cup.

Men's T20 World Cup: Four Pakistani-origin US cricketers denied visa to travel to India: Report

Mumbai Indians elect to bowl as Ayushi Soni debuts for Gujarat Giants in Match 6 of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians elect to bowl as Ayushi Soni debuts for Gujarat Giants

Mohan G Kshatriyan's 'Draupathi 2' release postponed to January 23 (Photo Credit: Mohan G Kshatriyan/X)

Mohan G Kshatriyan's 'Draupathi 2' release postponed to January 23

‘You have to keep yourself ready’, KL Rahul gives life lesson to budding cricketers in Vadodara. Photo credit: IANS

‘You have to keep yourself ready’, KL Rahul gives life lesson to budding cricketers

Mithun Chakraborty credits music for playing a powerful role in his journey

Mithun Chakraborty credits music for playing a powerful role in his journey

Gujarat: Vapi roads get a facelift with mastic asphalt technology, locals happy

Gujarat: Vapi roads get a facelift with mastic asphalt technology, locals happy

AESL bags Rs 18,000 crore HVDC project in Q3, expands transmission network

Adani Energy Solutions bags Rs 18,000 crore project in Q3 FY26, expands transmission network

'Truth must be decided in court, not on TV' says Gaurav Bidhuri on Mary Kom–Onler row

'Truth must be decided in court, not on TV': Gaurav Bidhuri on Mary Kom–Onler row

Priya Bhavani Shankar-starrer 'Hotspot 2 Much' to release on January 23 (Photo Credit: KJB Talkies/Instagram)

Priya Bhavani Shankar-starrer 'Hotspot 2 Much' to release on January 23

International Kite Festival: Kite flyers from across the globe mesmerise audience in Vadodara

International Kite Festival: Kite flyers from across the globe mesmerise audience in Vadodara