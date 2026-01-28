January 28, 2026 10:43 PM हिंदी

Saindhavi: I’ve learnt to trust time more than milestones!

Chennai, Jan 28 (IANS) One of Tamil cinema's finest singers Saindhavi, who was among those distinguished guests who were invited by President Droupadi Murmu to attend the 'At Home' reception hosted by her on the occasion of the Republic Day, has now said that she has learnt to trust time more than milestones.

Taking to her Instagram page to post pictures of herself at the prestigious event, the renowned singer wrote, I’ve learnt to trust time more than milestones. To keep showing up, to hustle through, and to believe in my music.To be recognised for this honour amongst crores of Indians feels like grace. #77threpublicdayday #athomereception #rashtrapatibhavan🇮🇳 #saindhavi"

Saindhavi wasn't the only south celebrity to attend the reception hosted by the President. It may be recalled that Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan and actress Samantha too had attended the reception and had recently shared their thoughts about the experience on social media.

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, for his part, had penned a heartfelt note of gratitude after attending the 'At Home' reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, saying he was deeply thankful for this opportunity and for everyone who had been a part of his path.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen the note of gratitude, the Malayalam actor, who posted pictures of himself in front of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, wrote, "Grateful beyond words for this unforgettable moment. Standing at the Parliament House on a personal invitation from the Hon’ble President of India is not just an honour."

He further went on to observe, "It is a reminder of how far dreams can take you when you stay sincere to your journey. From humble beginnings to moments like these, I am reminded that faith, discipline, and perseverance truly open doors you never imagined. Deeply thankful for this opportunity and for everyone who has been part of my path."

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu too had attended the reception hosted by the President. The actress, for her part, had said, "Growing up, there were no cheerleaders… no inner voice that ever suggested I’d be here one day. No roadmap… Dreams like this once felt too big to even imagine. I just kept showing up, in a country that allowed that to be enough! Forever grateful."

