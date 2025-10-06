SAIL fortifies Indian Navy fleet with special-grade indigenous steel

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Public sector giant Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has supplied the entire requirement of special grade steel for the INS Androth, commissioned into the Indian Navy on Monday, marking a proud milestone in the country’s journey to achieve self-reliance in the defence sector.

INS Androth is the second vessel in the series of Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) corvettes, the first being INS Arnala, which was commissioned on 18th June this year.

SAIL has supplied the full quantity of special grade steel - including HR Sheets and Plates - for the eight ASW-SWC, including INS Arnala and Androth, being built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. (GRSE).

The steel was sourced from SAIL's plants in Bokaro, Bhilai and Rourkela. INS Androth’s commissioning underscores India’s growing maritime capabilities and the nation’s commitment to “Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” according to a SAIL statement.

SAIL had also supplied 8,000 tonnes of critical-grade steel for the country’s advanced frontline warships INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, which were inducted into the Indian Navy fleet in August this year.

SAIL played a crucial role in building these two advanced frigates for the Indian Navy. Partnering with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE), SAIL supplied essential critical-grade hot-rolled sheets and plates from its Bokaro, Bhilai, and Rourkela Steel Plants.

By developing and providing critical-grade steel for the Indian Navy, SAIL has made a significant contribution to import substitution and defence self-reliance, directly supporting the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives and lessening India's dependence on imported special quality steel for defence requirements.

Special Plate Plant at RSP alone has supplied over 100,000 tonnes of critical grade steel for defence applications like tanks, warships, and missiles, the statement said.

The commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri powerfully demonstrates the strength and depth of a fully indigenous defence ecosystem - from the foundational steel to the intricate design and dedicated crew.

SAIL's enduring partnership with India's defence sector is well-established, with a proud history of supplying critical-grade steel for iconic vessels such as the INS Vikrant, INS Nilgiri, INS Ajay, INS Nistar, INS Vindhyagiri, and INS Surat, among others. This unwavering commitment solidifies SAIL's standing as a trusted national manufacturer and a vital collaborator in the country's ongoing naval modernisation, the SAIL statement added.

--IANS

sps/dan