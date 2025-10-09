Saif Ali Khan reveals he was not the only victim in the knife attack at his Bandra house

Mumbai Oct 9 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan has, for the first time, revealed on video, in detail, the horrifying night when he was attacked by a knife-wielding intruder at his own residence.

For the first time, he also revealed that his younger son Jeh and their nanny were among the victims of the knife attack.

Recalling the incident while in conversation on Kajol and Twinkle On Khanna's talk show “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle”, he described how the event unfolded in the middle of the night while his family, including wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their children, were at home.

Narrating what unfolded that night, he said, “We had just gone to sleep, and Kareena had been out, and I had finished watching the movies with the boys, and they had gone to sleep. It was actually quite late, around 2 o'clock in the morning. Kareena came back, we had a small chat, and then we went to sleep.”

He elaborated, “Suddenly the maid came in, and she said that somebody was there in Jeh's room and asking for money. I barged into Jeh's room in the dark, and I saw this guy standing over his bed with a knife.”

Saif further explained that the attacker had already injured Jeh. “While poking the knife at Jeh and the nanny, he had already slightly cut Jeh on his hand and had also hurt the nanny while he was poking a knife at them.”

He further elaborated, “I kind of walked in, and I saw this guy, and I thought that he was smaller than me, which means he was not very large, and so I jumped on him. Jeh later told me that it was a big mistake and suggested that I should have punched or kicked him or something. But I jumped, and we started this fight, and then we both went crazy. He had these two knives, and he just started slashing all over me, and I tried to remember my training, and I blocked him a couple of times here and there. I suddenly felt this thump in my back, and that was really very hard and bad.”

The actor further recalled the extent of his injuries. “At that point, he had cut me everywhere – my neck and my back – and there was blood everywhere.” Saif also spoke about his son Taimur’s fear in that moment. “I kind of looked at Taimur, and Taimur looked at me upstairs and said that, ‘Oh my God’. He thought I was probably going to die. I said, ‘No, I don't think so. But I have got a pain in the back, and I am not going to die. I am fine.’”

Saif then described being taken to the hospital. "Kareena said that she would take Jeh to her sister's house. So I quickly got into a rickshaw, and Tim also followed. We walked into the hospital and they were all sleeping in the emergency area and I told a guy, ‘can you get a stretcher?’ And he was still adamant about getting me a wheelchair. I insisted on a stretcher. So finally when I said that, ‘listen, I am Saif Ali Khan and this is a medical emergency.’ He was shocked.” “And then, you know, that was my new importance, but everyone was there to help. The doctors, the staff, everyone was great, and they all sorted it out.”

Listening to the entire incident that sent shivers down the spine, Kajol, Twinkle and Akshay Kumar lauded Saif Ali Khan for his quick thinking and action. They called him extremely brave for the way he saved his family.

For the uninitiated, the attack took place in January 2025 at Saif Ali Khan's own residence. Saif Ali Khan was hospitalised for nearly 10 days as he recovered from stab wounds and a spinal injury.

