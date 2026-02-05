Saiee M Manjrekar: ‘The India House’ is rooted in distinct historical backdrop, adds layers to performance

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Saiee M Manjrekar is currently busy with the upcoming pan-India period drama The India House, and she said working on a film that is being shot in two languages simultaneously requires her to stay constantly “alert, emotionally, mentally, and technically.”

Saiee said: “Being part of The India House has been creatively enriching in ways I hadn’t experienced before. Working on a film that is being shot in two languages simultaneously pushes you to stay constantly alert, emotionally, mentally, and technically.”

She added: “You’re not just performing scenes; you’re adapting your instincts to different linguistic rhythms and sensibilities, often back-to-back”.

The actress said that her earlier experience with Major definitely helped her understand the mechanics of a bilingual shoot.

“But every project has its own learning curve. The India House is rooted in a distinct historical backdrop, and that automatically adds layers to the performance. Portraying Sati meant immersing myself in the time she comes from, her emotional world, her quiet courage, and the internal conflicts she carries, even when unspoken.”

Speaking about the collaborative nature of a true pan-India production, Saiee said: “What excites me most about films like this is the collective spirit on set. You’re surrounded by artists and technicians from different regions, all aligned towards a single vision.”

“Working with Nikhil Siddhartha, director Vamsi, and the entire team has been a wonderful experience. There’s a strong sense of focus and respect for storytelling, which naturally elevates your own performance.”

Backed by Ram Charan in his debut production venture, the project is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. Mounted on a big canvas, the film delves into a compelling period narrative.

Talking about Saiee, she made her film debut with a brief appearance as Kushi Damle in the Marathi film Kaksparsh in 2012.

She did her first leading role as Khushi Chautala in the 2019 Hindi action-comedy Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan. In 2020, she appeared in the music video for "Manjha" alongside Aayush Sharma.

She next appeared in Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay opposite Guru Randhawa. Saiee was last seen in the Telugu action drama Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi directed by Pradeep Chilukuri.The film stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti, alongside Saiee Manjrekar, Sohail Khan, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Srikanth and R. Sarathkumar.It is a spiritual sequel to the 1990 film Karthavyam, with Vijayshanti reprising the same role as Kalyan Ram's mother.

