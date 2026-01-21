Sagarika Ghatge shares an adorable pic of daddy Zaheer Khan snuggling upto little Fateh

Mumbai Jan 21 (IANS) Actress Sagarika Ghatge offered a heartwarming glimpse into her family moments as she shared pictures from home, capturing husband Zaheer Khan in an endearing daddy mode with their baby boy, Fateh.

Sharing a carousel post featuring umpteen number of pictures of Zaheer, Fateh and their canine babies, Sagarika treated her fans by giving them a sneak peek into her beautiful life moments.

One of the pictures shows Zaheer gently snuggling up to little Fateh on the bed, with their pet dog fast asleep on the same bed.

Another picture features their pet dogs lounging comfortably on the bed.

In another picture, Sagarika can be seen clicking Zaheer in a candid moment, with the latter having no clue of being clicked.

The actress often is seen treating her fans with some fun and beautiful moments of her life featuring her beautiful family.

A few weeks ago, Sagarika and Zaheer, who were in Maldives to unwind, shared a lot of pictures on their social media that featured moments straight from their luxurious holiday.

Sagarika had captioned it as, “Barefoot days, slow mornings. Such a beautiful island with old trees and lush greenery everywhere. The lagoon is exactly what I love: calm, clear and great for a swim. Fateh is a total water baby and had the best time in the ocean.” She also mentioned that her baby boy ‘discovered his love for singing’ while enjoying the buggy rides during their trip.

She added, “Snorkelling, spotting turtles, swimming, and just spending easy days outdoors. Sun, sea, sand, and time to unwind in nature.” In one picture shared by Ghatge, the actress is seen having a gala time with her son as they read the restaurant menu. In another picture, Sagarika, Zaheer and Fateh can be seen enjoying their pool time.”

Talking about Sagarika and Zaheer, the couple was introduced to each other by actor Angad Bedi. Initially just good friends, the two later got into a relationship but kept things under wraps and away from the media glare.

During cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding, Sagarika and Zaheer made their first public appearance officially together as a couple. The lovebirds finally tied the knot in November 2017 in an intimate ceremony and welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy, in April 2025 whom they have named as Fateh.

--IANS

rd/