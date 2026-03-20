March 20, 2026 12:10 PM हिंदी

Sagarika Ghatge reveals her 11 month-old son made sure the ‘puran polis didn’t stop at one’ on Gudi Padwa

Sagarika Ghatge reveals her 11 month-old son made sure the ‘puran polis didn’t stop at one’ on Gudi Padwa

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Sagarika Ghatge shared glimpses of her family’s traditional Maharashtrian Gudi Padwa celebrations at home, revealing how her little baby boy Fateh loved the traditional Maharashtrian delicacy, Puran Poli.

Posting a carousel post of pictures featuring husband and former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and their son Fateh, Sagarika gave a sneak peek of her beautiful Gudi Padwa celebrations.

Taking to her social media account, Sagarika wrote in the caption, “Wishing everyone a very happy Gudi Padwa”

“Today feels especially special - a moment to pause, look back, and feel quietly grateful for it all. Fateh made sure the the puran polis didn’t stop at one. We also found ourselves discovering little corners of Aajis new home, now nearly complete.”

She added, “Happy Gudi Padwa to all.”

The pictures reflect a traditional Maharashtrian Gudi Padwa celebration at home. The actress also highlighted how she discovered ‘little corners of her Aaji's new house.’

One of the pictures show Sagarika dressed in a pink saree standing at the entrance decorated with marigold garlands, while Zaheer Khan is seen holding their son Fateh.

In another picture, a visual captures the ceremonial gudi adorned with flowers and the holy cloth around it.

The post also features a festive thali with puran poli and traditional Maharashtrian dishes served on a silver plate.

Talking about Sagarika, the actress married former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan in November 2017 in a private ceremony followed by wedding celebrations attended by friends from the film and cricket fraternity.

The couple later welcomed their son, Fateh in 2025.

On the professional front, Sagarika Ghatge is best known for her role as hockey player Preeti Sabharwal in the 2007 sports drama “Chak De! India.”

She has also appeared in films such as “Fox,” “Rush,” and the Marathi film “Premachi Goshta.”

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Shraddha Das's supernatural thriller 'Trikaala' to hit screens on April 24? (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Shraddha Das's supernatural thriller 'Trikaala' to hit screens on April 24?

WFH to modern cooking, IEA lists immediate actions to mitigate energy crisis

WFH to modern cooking, IEA lists immediate actions to mitigate energy crisis

1st T20I: Mooney, King shine as Australia register 43-run win over West Indies

1st T20I: Mooney, King shine as Australia register 43-run win over West Indies

WhatsApp plans usernames, new pricing model to increase privacy, earnings

WhatsApp plans usernames, new pricing model to enhance privacy, empower businesses

3rd T20I: Devine's allround effort takes NZ to 2-1 series lead over SA

3rd T20I: Devine's allround effort takes NZ to 2-1 series lead over SA

Govt invites bids for domestic rare earth magnet manufacturing facilities

Govt invites bids for domestic rare earth magnet manufacturing facilities

Mani Ratnam's production house announces A R Rahman as music director of Mani Ratnam's film with Vijay Sethupathi (Photo credit: A R Rahman/Instagram)

Mani Ratnam's production house announces A R Rahman as music director of Mani Ratnam's film with Vijay Sethupathi

Bhagyashree enjoys wolf-driven sleigh ride during romantic Finland getaway with Himalay

Bhagyashree enjoys wolf-driven sleigh ride during romantic Finland getaway with Himalay

Aditya Narayan reveals Anu Mallik composed iconic song from Salman Khan's 'Biwi No 1' with him on his lap

Aditya Narayan reveals Anu Mallik composed iconic song from Salman Khan's 'Biwi No 1' with him on his lap

Gold and silver prices climb up to 3 pc

Gold, silver prices climb up to 3 pc as geopolitical tensions appear to ease