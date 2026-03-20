Sagarika Ghatge reveals her 11 month-old son made sure the ‘puran polis didn’t stop at one’ on Gudi Padwa

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Sagarika Ghatge shared glimpses of her family’s traditional Maharashtrian Gudi Padwa celebrations at home, revealing how her little baby boy Fateh loved the traditional Maharashtrian delicacy, Puran Poli.

Posting a carousel post of pictures featuring husband and former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and their son Fateh, Sagarika gave a sneak peek of her beautiful Gudi Padwa celebrations.

Taking to her social media account, Sagarika wrote in the caption, “Wishing everyone a very happy Gudi Padwa”

“Today feels especially special - a moment to pause, look back, and feel quietly grateful for it all. Fateh made sure the the puran polis didn’t stop at one. We also found ourselves discovering little corners of Aajis new home, now nearly complete.”

She added, “Happy Gudi Padwa to all.”

The pictures reflect a traditional Maharashtrian Gudi Padwa celebration at home. The actress also highlighted how she discovered ‘little corners of her Aaji's new house.’

One of the pictures show Sagarika dressed in a pink saree standing at the entrance decorated with marigold garlands, while Zaheer Khan is seen holding their son Fateh.

In another picture, a visual captures the ceremonial gudi adorned with flowers and the holy cloth around it.

The post also features a festive thali with puran poli and traditional Maharashtrian dishes served on a silver plate.

Talking about Sagarika, the actress married former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan in November 2017 in a private ceremony followed by wedding celebrations attended by friends from the film and cricket fraternity.

The couple later welcomed their son, Fateh in 2025.

On the professional front, Sagarika Ghatge is best known for her role as hockey player Preeti Sabharwal in the 2007 sports drama “Chak De! India.”

She has also appeared in films such as “Fox,” “Rush,” and the Marathi film “Premachi Goshta.”

–IANS

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