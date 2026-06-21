Three Indian crude oil tankers en route home with over 8.6 lakh MT cargo after transiting Hormuz

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) India’s maritime and energy security received a significant boost as three Indian-flagged crude oil tankers successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz and are now en route to Indian ports carrying large volumes of strategic cargo.

The development comes amid evolving geopolitical shifts in the region that had earlier disrupted shipping routes through the critical waterway.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced the successful passage, highlighting coordinated government efforts to safeguard maritime interests. In a post on X, he said: “Safe passage secured! 3 Indian-flagged crude oil tankers, Desh Vaibhav, Desh Vibhor and Sanmar Herald carrying over 8.6 Lakh MT of cargo with 94 Indian crew members have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz today and are en route to India.

Under the decisive leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, GoI is working on highest priority to secure India’s maritime interests. Our Ministry is actively coordinating with all relevant agencies to guarantee the absolute safety of Bharat’s seafarers and energy lifelines.”

According to officials, the three vessels -- 'Desh Vaibhav', 'Desh Vibhor', and 'Sanmar Herald' -- are expected to reach Indian ports between June 24 and July 1, marking the completion of a crucial supply chain movement for India’s energy sector.

Desh Vaibhav is expected to arrive at Vadinar Port on June 24, while Desh Vibhor is likely to reach Sikka Port on the same day. The third vessel, Sanmar Herald, which crossed the Strait of Hormuz on June 20, is scheduled to arrive at Paradip Port on July 1.

The transit comes at a time of easing tensions in the region. The United States had earlier, on June 18, lifted restrictions on maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz following a tentative diplomatic breakthrough aimed at de-escalating regional conflict. The decision allowed oil tankers to resume operations through the strategic channel, which had been largely disrupted for months due to security concerns.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump signed an agreement with Iran that reportedly includes provisions for Tehran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and for the easing of certain sanctions. The move effectively opened the way for Iranian oil exports and contributed to the reopening of the shipping corridor, providing relief to global energy supply chains.

For India, the safe passage of these tankers underscores the importance of uninterrupted maritime energy routes, as the country continues to rely heavily on imported crude oil. Officials noted that coordination between multiple agencies remains ongoing to ensure the security of vessels and crew members navigating sensitive international waters.

The successful transit is being viewed as a key operational milestone, reflecting both diplomatic developments in the Gulf region and India’s continued focus on safeguarding its maritime energy lifelines.

--IANS

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