Saddened by loss of lives, destruction caused by earthquake in Philippines: PM Modi

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed his condolences to Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr over the loss of lives following the earthquake in Mindanao.

“Saddened by the loss of lives and destruction caused by today’s earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. India stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Philippines,” PM Modi wrote on X.

At least 32 people were killed, numerous buildings damaged, and schools and flights suspended after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Sarangani province in the southern Philippines on Monday morning, according to local authorities. Multiple countries had issued tsunami warnings, which were later lifted.

Junie Castillo, spokesperson for the Philippines' Office of Civil Defence, said 10 victims were reported in South Cotabato's General Santos, a port city with a population of over 700,000, and at least 12 people remain missing so far. The deaths were caused by falling debris, building collapse and landslides. The Philippine National Police earlier said that no fewer than 134 people were injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

The powerful earthquake hit shortly after schools across the Philippines started reopening following the summer break. Surveillance footage from several schools captured violent shaking during the quake. Teachers and students either evacuated urgently or took shelter under desks. The country's Department of Education said affected schools, with more than 5,800 students, have been ordered to suspend classes to guarantee student safety.

The General Santos International Airport suspended operations from 8:45 am to 3 pm local time for a full safety inspection. Three airlines cancelled a total of 17 domestic flights. According to civil aviation authorities, landing and takeoff operations at the airport are currently limited to government, military, and humanitarian flights from Monday at 3 pm until June 11 at 6 pm.

–IANS

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