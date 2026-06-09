June 09, 2026 2:41 AM हिंदी

Saddened by loss of lives, destruction caused by earthquake in Philippines: PM Modi

Saddened by loss of lives, destruction caused by earthquake in Philippines: PM Modi

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed his condolences to Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr over the loss of lives following the earthquake in Mindanao.

“Saddened by the loss of lives and destruction caused by today’s earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. India stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Philippines,” PM Modi wrote on X.

At least 32 people were killed, numerous buildings damaged, and schools and flights suspended after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Sarangani province in the southern Philippines on Monday morning, according to local authorities. Multiple countries had issued tsunami warnings, which were later lifted.

Junie Castillo, spokesperson for the Philippines' Office of Civil Defence, said 10 victims were reported in South Cotabato's General Santos, a port city with a population of over 700,000, and at least 12 people remain missing so far. The deaths were caused by falling debris, building collapse and landslides. The Philippine National Police earlier said that no fewer than 134 people were injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

The powerful earthquake hit shortly after schools across the Philippines started reopening following the summer break. Surveillance footage from several schools captured violent shaking during the quake. Teachers and students either evacuated urgently or took shelter under desks. The country's Department of Education said affected schools, with more than 5,800 students, have been ordered to suspend classes to guarantee student safety.

The General Santos International Airport suspended operations from 8:45 am to 3 pm local time for a full safety inspection. Three airlines cancelled a total of 17 domestic flights. According to civil aviation authorities, landing and takeoff operations at the airport are currently limited to government, military, and humanitarian flights from Monday at 3 pm until June 11 at 6 pm.

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

Paul Rudd calls New York, the ‘greatest city in the world’

Paul Rudd calls New York, the ‘greatest city in the world’

Vintage Ellyse guides Australia to warm-up win over England in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 played at Cardiff on Monday. Photo credit: ICC

Women's T20 World Cup: Vintage Perry guides Australia to warm-up win over England

Denmark star Christian Eriksen says he is fine after collapsing on the pitch during a friendly match against Ukraine in Odense, Denmark, on Monday. Photo credit: @Christen Eriksen

Danish star Eriksen says he is fine after collapsing on the pitch during a friendly match

Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime return to grass in ATP Tour events at Stuttgart and 's-Hertogenbosch. Photo credit: ATP Tour

ATP Tour: Shelton, Auger-Aliassime, Fritz return to grass in Stuttgart & 's-Hertogenbosch

All-rounders Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal impress as Rarh Tigers, Siliguri Strikers win in Season 3 of the Bengal T20 League at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Photo credit: CAB

Bengal T20 League: All-rounders Shahbaz, Karan impress as Rarh Tigers, Siliguri Strikers win (Ld)

UN honors 136 personnel who died in line of duty in 2025 (File Image)

UN honors 136 personnel who died in line of duty in 2025

Dhanush says 'thank you for inspiring millions' after witnessing Rafael Nadal's documentary 'Rafa'

Dhanush says 'thank you for inspiring millions' after witnessing Rafael Nadal's documentary 'Rafa'

7 Indians killed, 9 injured in Dubai road accident

7 Indians killed, 9 injured in Dubai road accident

Spain coach Sonia Bermudez is happy as a win in Iceland will book their ticket to Women's World Cup

Spain coach Bermudez is happy as a win in Iceland will book their ticket to Women's World Cup

MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026: Goswami's century powers Bundelkhand Bulls to thrilling win, Chambal Ghariyals hold nerves to continue winning streak

MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026: Goswami's century powers Bundelkhand Bulls to thrilling win, Chambal Ghariyals hold nerves to continue winning streak