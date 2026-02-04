February 04, 2026 7:47 PM हिंदी

Sachin Tendulkar guides Mumbai players ahead of Ranji Trophy quarterfinal vs Karnataka

Sachin Tendulkar guides Mumbai players ahead of Ranji Trophy quarterfinal vs Karnataka (Credit: X/MCA)

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has shared his insights on managing big-game pressure and maintaining a winning mindset with the Mumbai players at MCA BKC Ground on Wednesday, ahead of the team's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Karnataka, which will be played from February 6.

In a video shared by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Facebook, former captain Sachin can be seen answering every player's question and also giving them tips to play a particular ball with the help of the bat.

Sachin Tendulkar has played 38 Ranji games for Mumbai and scored 4,281 runs at an average of 87.3, with 18 centuries and 19 half-centuries. His best season came in 1994, when he played seven innings and scored five centuries, including twin hundreds in the final against Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium. In 1999-00, Tendulkar registered his highest Ranji Trophy score of an unbeaten 233 against Tamil Nadu at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk.

Tendulkar previously interacted with India's U19 team ahead of their fixture against Pakistan in the ongoing U19 World Cup. Tendulkar motivated the young stars and guided them to attain victory from tough situations.

The day after, the Indian team crushed Pakistan's side by 58 runs and secured their place in the semi-finals.

Mumbai's team has been strengthened just before the match, as their top batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, has joined the team for the quarterfinals. The team also has experienced players like Shardul Thakur and Ajinkya Rahane.

Mumbai stormed into the quarterfinals of the tournament after topping Elite Group C, whereas Karnataka made it to the knockouts with a dramatic win against Punjab in its last group league fixture.

Mumbai is the most successful team in the Ranji Trophy's history with 42 titles to its name, while Karnataka has won eight trophies.

--IANS

sds/

