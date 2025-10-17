October 17, 2025 10:58 AM हिंदी

Sabarimala gold theft: SIT registers first arrest; who next?

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17 (IANS) The investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft case has entered a crucial phase with the arrest of Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused.

Potti was arrested early on Thursday morning after more than 10 hours of questioning at the Crime Branch office in the state capital city.

His arrest marks the first breakthrough in the theft of gold from the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) sculptures and the kattilappadi (threshold) of the Sreekovil at Sabarimala.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recorded two separate cases against Potti, who allegedly smuggled gold out of the temple under the guise of a sponsor.

In the two FIRs, the SIT has arraigned 10 people, with Potti named in both the FIRs and is the prime accused.

The theft is estimated to involve 475 grams of gold, around 56 sovereigns. Investigators found that while only three grams of gold were actually used for plating, Potti misappropriated the rest.

He also reportedly collected money from two individuals in Bengaluru for the same work.

Suspicion has now widened to include senior officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

On February 16, 2019, the then Sabarimala Executive Officer recommended handing over the gold-plated copper sheets of the sanctum structure to Potti for re-plating.

However, when the proposal reached the Commissioner, the wording was altered to “copper sheets”, removing the gold reference.

The Commissioner, Executive Officer, Administrative Officer, and Assistant Engineer have all been named for serious lapses.

The SIT, led by SP Sashidharan, registered the arrest around 2.30 a.m. in Thiruvananthapuram and took Potti for a medical examination.

He will be produced before the Ranni court in Pathanamthitta later in the day.

Separate FIRs have been filed for the two thefts, with the Devaswom Board itself named as the eighth accused in one of them.

Corruption charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act are expected.

Investigators have also uncovered links between Potti and Smart Creations, a private firm allegedly involved in gold plating.

The Vigilance report claims the gold was sourced from Bengaluru and Mumbai, not from devotees’ offerings.

Potti, who has no steady income, is suspected of targeting 2 kg of gold through nine sponsorship transactions.

The SIT is now probing the larger conspiracy and the involvement of insiders within the temple administration.

--IANS

sg/dpb

