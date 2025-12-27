December 27, 2025 5:18 PM हिंदी

Saba Pataudi wishes Happy Anniversary to one of the most 'iconic couples' in history

Saba Pataudi wishes Happy Anniversary to one of the most 'iconic couples' in history

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Saba Pataudi wished "one of the most iconic couples in history" her parents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, on their wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Uploading some rare photos of the power couple on her IG, Saba called dad Mansoor her universe and mom Sharmila her Bengali influence.

Her anniversary post for her parents read, "Happy Anniversary...To one of the most iconic couples in history....! My handsome Dad and beautiful Ma, Abba ..my hero and universe...Amma ..my bengali influence n guide, Both of whom ...I took the best and became my individual self. The parents im blessed to have and love lots!! #happyanniversary (sic)."

Saba also recalled a fun anniversary ritual when her dad used to pretend to forget his anniversary and buy their mother flowers.

"Remembering reminding abba each year , who pretending he had forgotten ! And bought ma flowers every time. Our ritual. Miss that", she added.

Sharmila Tagore and the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, got married on 27 December 1968.

The couple has three children- son Saif Ali Khan and daughters Soha and Saba.

Saba is one such Pataudi member who never forgets to wish her loved ones on their special day.

Recently, she wished her nephew Taimur on his birthday, calling him a beautiful blend of the 'Khans and Kapoor'.

Saba shared some throwback photos with Taimur on social media and penned, "My TimTim (red heart emoji) turns 10! Mahsha'Allah (Evil eye emoji)...The boy we held, To the young man you're becoming, I see you grow, A beautiful blend of the Khans and Kapoor....Your grandfather would be as proud , As I am. Your strength is your kindness, Your talent, clearly visble in the awards you win. But the truest wealth is the character you've inherited...and you'll shine one day , the star thats yet to become. God bless you...Bua jaan LOVES you to the moon n back! (sic)."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

You don't want a game finishing in less than two days, says captain Ben Stokes on MCG pitch as England beat Australia within six sessions, in Melbourne on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS file photo

Ashes 2025-26: You don't want a game finishing in less than two days, says Stokes on MCG pitch

Kim Kardashian opens up on surprising place where she pierced her ears

Kim Kardashian opens up on surprising place where she pierced her ears

1,087 long-pending pension grievances taken up for redressal, 815 resolved on the spot

1,087 long-pending pension grievances taken up for redressal, 815 resolved on the spot

Ireland announces squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier. Photo credit: Cricket Ireland

Ireland announces squad for Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier

Killed six Pakistani soldiers in two attacks, claims Balochistan Liberation Front (File image)

Killed six Pakistani soldiers in two attacks, claims Balochistan Liberation Front

New political equations ahead of Assam Assembly poll a challenge to Oppn unity

New political equations ahead of Assam Assembly poll a challenge to Oppn unity

Novel AI tool offers prognosis for patients with head and neck cancer

New AI tool to provide better prognosis for patients with head and neck cancer 

Saba Pataudi wishes Happy Anniversary to one of the most 'iconic couples' in history

Saba Pataudi wishes Happy Anniversary to one of the most 'iconic couples' in history

Sanjay Dutt celebrates ‘bhaijaan’ Salman Khan’s 60th birthday: love you, god bless you

Sanjay Dutt celebrates ‘bhaijaan’ Salman Khan’s 60th birthday: love you, god bless you

Pyari Xaxa’s hat-trick run continues as Nita FA win again, defeating Kickstart FC 5-0 at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

IWL 2025-26: Pyari Xaxa’s hat-trick run continues as Nita FA win again