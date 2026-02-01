Saanand Verma on Subhangi Atre & Shilpa Shinde comparison: 'Audiences fall in love with characters'

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Popular television actor Saanand Verma pitched in on the ongoing comparison between Subhangi Atre and Shilpa Shinde as Angoori Bhabhi in the popular show, "Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Saanand shared that the audiences tend to fall in love with characters and not the actors.

He was asked, "There has been a lot of comparison between Shilpa Shinde and Shubhangi Atre as Angoori. Do you think audiences will feel confused?"

Reacting to this, Saanand pointed out the difference between cinema and television.

"In films, people go to watch actors, but in serials, they watch characters," he went on to explain.

He added that, "That is why Angoori has been loved regardless of who played her."

Talking about Shilpa's return to the show, he went on to add, "Shilpa Shinde did a wonderful job, and Shubhangi Atre carried the character beautifully for many years. Shilpa’s return has only increased excitement. Comparing artists is pointless. Every performer brings something unique, and the audience appreciates sincerity."

Previously, actress Vidisha Srivastava, who is seen as Anita Bhabhi on the show, also opened up about the difference in working with Shubhangi and Shilpa.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Vidisha revealed that during her time with Shubhangi, they enjoyed good chemistry.

"I started working with Shubhangi Atre. I was also very new to the show myself. I have had a good chemistry with her as well. I have worked with her for 4 years", she said.

Revealing what it has been like working with Shilpa, Vidisha shared that she found her to be a nice person and extremely easy to work with.

"I had seen and heard about Shilpa ji's chemistry with her colleagues. When I started working with her, I came to believe that working with her is actually really comfortable. She is a nice lady. I am praising her on her face that I am enjoying working with her," she said.

