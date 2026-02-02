Saanand Verma on long working hours in the television industry: 'Exhaustion does not scare me'

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Television actor Saanand Verma, who is best known for playing Anokhilal Saxena in the popular television show, "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!" shared his views on the ongoing debate regarding the long working hours in the television industry.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Saanand said that "exhaustion does not scare me".

He was asked, "There is an ongoing debate about long working hours in the television industry. Have you ever faced burnout?"

Reacting to this, Saanand stated that he has seen so much struggle in life that exhaustion does not scare him anymore.

"However, long working hours are definitely a serious issue", he added.

Saanand pointed out that the delay in payment is another major problem in the television industry.

"Sometimes, you work hard and receive payment months later. Ideally, payments should be made within a reasonable time frame", he shared.

Citing his personal experience, he added, "I have even experienced shoots that lasted for extremely long hours, and I decided never to repeat that. The root problem is that our industry is not properly regulated. The lack of stable rules creates difficulties for everyone."

Revealing if there has ever been a moment when he felt like giving up, Saanand shared, "I live in the present moment. I do not dwell on the past or worry too much about the future. I believe in unconditional happiness. God has given me more than enough, and I consider myself fortunate. I stay relaxed and trust life."

Talking about his forthcoming projects, Saanand has an exciting lineup ahead with "Bakra Cricket", "Ghunghat", and "Section One Zero Eight", along with others.

For those who do not know, the popular series has also been turned into a movie, with some new, exciting faces joining in on the fun this time.

--IANS

pm/