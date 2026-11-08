Russia, US extend wishes to Indians on Diwali

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to the people of India and expressed belief that the spirit of mutual respect, goodwill, and trust will continue to strengthen the friendship between the two nations.

"Warm Diwali greetings to all our dear friends in India. The lamp of Diwali gives us a beautiful message: light never diminishes by sharing; rather, it only increases." Alipov said in Hindi in a video message posted by the Russian Embassy on X.

"I believe that this very spirit of mutual respect, goodwill, and trust will continue to strengthen the friendship between India and Russia. May this auspicious festival of Diwali bring new hope, happiness, peace, and prosperity into your lives. Happy Diwali to you all," he added.

The US Embassy in India also extended wishes to people on Diwali.

"Happy Diwali! The US Embassy wishes all a celebration filled with light and happiness," the Embassy said in a post on X.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is being celebrated across the world today. On the day, homes and temples are decorated and illuminated with earthen lamps and decorative lights. In the evening, devotees perform traditional prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking blessings for happiness, peace and prosperity.

Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance.

On Saturday, UAE Vice President and Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on Saturday extended Diwali wishes to those celebrating Diwali in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and around the world.

"Warmest wishes and greetings to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this festival of lights bring you peace, hope, and goodness, and may your days be filled with safety, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Diwali!" he posted on X.

European Union's Ambassador to India, Jean-Eric Paquet, also took to X to extend his greetings to the people on Diwali.

"My first Diwali in India, lights everywhere, a truly beautiful experience to cherish! Sharing festive moments, enjoying delicious food, laughter and the warmth of being together - lovely memories to take with me. Wishing everyone a joyful and Happy Diwali!" Paquet posted on X.

--IANS

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