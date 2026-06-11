Russia extends wishes to PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving PM

Moscow, June 10 (IANS) Russian Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister.

In a statement shared by the Indian Embassy in Russia on X, Peskov detailed how PM Modi became India's Prime Minister despite coming from a common family. Hailing PM Modi's leadership, he stated that 250 million people of India have been lifted out of poverty in the last 12 years. He also highlighted India's economic growth and development and expressed hope that PM Modi will continue to contribute to strengthening bilateral ties.

PM Modi on Wednesday became India's longest-serving Prime Minister, marking 12 years at the helm of the Central government.

“Kremlin’s felicitations on PM Narendra Modi on becoming the longest serving democratically elected Prime Minister of India in consecutive terms: I would like to avail myself of this opportunity to inform you that today, on 10th of June, Prime Minister Modi became the doyen of all Indian Prime Ministers. What does a doyen mean? A doyen is a person who is the Prime Minister of the country for the longest term. In fact he was elected on 26 May 2014 and is still heading the world’s biggest democracy," the Kremlin spokesperson stated.

"He himself descended from a common family and his career has elevated him to the position of the leader of the largest country in the world, almost one and a half billion people. The country where, during Mr. Modi’s leadership, 250 million people were lifted out of poverty. This is a very important indicator for India which is the country where high technologies are being developed, a country that has become one of the leading economic powers in the world with the fastest rates of economic growth and development. And what is most important for us is that this is the country with which we are united by partnership. The country with which we are developing trade and economic ties in all possible areas. Dialogue is ongoing, including in the most sensitive areas. And we hope that Prime Minister Modi will continue to contribute to further development of the India-Russia relations," Peskov added.

Last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi, discussing various regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine and West Asia.

During the meeting, PM Modi reiterated India's consistent stance of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward, a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) detailed.

Lavrov briefed PM Modi on the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation since the meeting of the two leaders in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

"Prime Minister requested Foreign Minister Lavrov to convey his warm greetings to President Putin," the PMO stated.

--IANS

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