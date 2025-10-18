Jharkhand: Rural women pave way for self-reliance with cow dung crafts in Koderma this Diwali

Koderma (Jharkhand), Oct 18 (IANS) While earthen and electronic lamps are commonly available, few people know that lamps can also be made from cow dung. At the Pehalwan Ashram in Bhakra, located in the remote Satgawan block of Koderma district in Jharkhand, 15 different products, including lamps and idols of Ganesha and Lakshmi, are being crafted from cow dung in anticipation of Diwali and Chhath Puja. Through these cow dung crafts, rural women are paving the way for self-reliance.

This Diwali, the lights that illuminate homes will also bring hope to the lives of women in the villages. At Pehalwan Ashram, the confluence of tradition, environmental consciousness, and self-reliance is evident. The lamps and idols being created from cow dung are not only eco-friendly but also stand as powerful symbols of women’s empowerment. By producing and selling these items, rural women are not just earning a livelihood; they are also elevating their standard of living and gaining economic independence.

Vijay Kumar, Treasurer of the National Jharkhand Seva Sansthan, along with Neetu Kumari and Ishan Chand Mahato, who received training in Bhuj, Gujarat, have taught local women the skills to create these crafts. In addition to lamps and idols, they are making decorative door garlands, “Shubh Labh” and Swastik symbols, incense sticks, cups, and nameplates with festive greetings like “Shubh Deepawali” and “Jai Chhathi Maiya.” Made from cow dung and sawdust, these products are sun-dried and then painted in vibrant colours, giving them a striking appearance.

Manoj Dangi, Secretary of the National Jharkhand Seva Sansthan, shared that preparations for Diwali began with Dhanteras. He noted that the cow dung products were recently featured at the Diwali fair organised by the IAS Officers’ Wives Association in Ranchi, where many senior state officials appreciated and purchased them. These eco-friendly items are believed to absorb radiation and spread positive energy.

After use, they decompose naturally, enriching the soil as manure, and thus cause no environmental harm. Additionally, by utilising dung from old, non-milking cattle, these animals are also being protected.

Once known as a Naxal-affected area, the Satgawan block of Koderma is now emerging as a hub of empowerment and sustainability. Through cow dung crafts, Pehalwan Ashram is advancing three key goals: women’s empowerment, cow protection, and environmental conservation—contributing meaningfully towards building a developed and self-reliant India.

