November 06, 2026 11:17 PM हिंदी

Rupee logs biggest single-day gain since Oct 12, closes 56 paise higher at 93.91/ dollar

Rupee logs biggest single-day gain since Oct 12, closes 56 paise higher at 93.91/ dollar

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) The Indian rupee posted its strongest daily advance since October 12, ending 56 paise higher at 93.91 against the US dollar on Friday, compared with its previous close of 94.47.

The domestic currency also touched a six-month high during the trading session, extending its weekly gains to around 1.2 per cent and emerging as one of the best-performing currencies in Asia.

Market participants attributed the rally largely to sustained foreign portfolio inflows into Indian equities and softer crude oil prices, factors that improved demand for the rupee and reduced pressure on India's import bill.

Dealers said foreign banks were actively selling dollars on behalf of foreign portfolio investors, providing further support to the domestic currency.

At the same time, the Reserve Bank of India was seen purchasing dollars near the 93.88 level, helping curb excessive appreciation in the rupee.

The rupee strengthened to an intraday high of 94.04 during the session, returning to levels last seen around October 12.

On that date, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had said markets were overly pessimistic about the Indian currency and expressed confidence in the country's medium- and long-term balance of payments position.

On Friday, the rupee appreciated about 0.6 per cent against the US dollar, outperforming all its regional peers and ranking as Asia's best-performing currency for the day.

Despite the recent rebound, the rupee remains weaker on a longer-term basis. The currency has depreciated 4.3 per cent so far in calendar year 2026 and is down 5.6 per cent over the past one year.

However, it has gained nearly 1 per cent in the current financial year, as per its regulatory filing.

Experts said that the Indian Rupee outpaced all of Asian peers, scoring its biggest single-day surge since October 12 to hit a six-month peak.

"Fueled by heavy foreign inflows and sliding crude prices, market sentiment went into overdrive amid a parabolic rally in domestic equities sparked by the buzz around the Anti-AI trade and ease of geopolitical uncertainties," analysts stated.

"In the near term, spot USDINR is expected to head south with support pegged at 93.50 and resistance ticking up to 94.30," market watchers noted.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Khalid Jamil names 23-player squad for New Zealand friendlies

Khalid Jamil names 23-player squad for New Zealand friendlies

Salman Khan on his biopic: It could lead to people’s reputation sinking

Salman Khan on his biopic: It could lead to people’s reputation sinking

Soham Varshneya’s stoppage-time winner seals Bengaluru FC’s 2-1 win over FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda near Margao, Goa, on Friday. Photo credit: ISL

ISL 2026/27: Varshneya’s stoppage-time winner seals Bengaluru FC’s 2-1 win over FC Goa

Sourav Ganguly’s iconic 2002 NatWest Series final shirt to be displayed at MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum in Mumbai. Photo credit: IANS

Ganguly’s iconic 2002 NatWest final shirt to be displayed at MCA museum in Mumbai

Rights body flags continued persecution, targeted violence against minorities in Pakistan

Rights body flags continued persecution, targeted violence against minorities in Pakistan

Jemimah Rodrigues hits 47-ball century as Mumbai top Group D, advance in Senior Women’s T20 Super League in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy in Pune on

Jemimah hits 47-ball ton as Mumbai top Group D, advance in Senior Women’s T20 Super League

Maiden BIMSTEC maritime exercise culminates in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Maiden BIMSTEC maritime exercise culminates in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Shillong Lajong FC and Chanmari FC share points in 1-1 draw in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27 season at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on Friday. Photo credit: OFL

IFL 2026/27: Shillong Lajong and Chanmari share points in 1-1 draw

Rohan Patil, Luvnith Sisodia and Manish Pandey return as Karnataka name squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026/27. Photo credit: KSCA file photo

Patil, Sisodia, Pandey return as Karnataka name squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Injuries to Barcelona trio see Spain coach Luis de la Fuente call new faces into squad for their final two UEFA Nations League group-stage matches against the Czech Republic and England. Photo credit: Real Betis Balompié/X

Injuries to Barcelona trio see Spain coach Luis de la Fuente call new faces into squad