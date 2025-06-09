Rupali Ganguly slams those who stayed silent on Operation Sindoor

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) One of the most prominent names in the television industry, Rupali Ganguly called Operation Sindoor by the Indian Army a matter of pride for every citizen.

Speaking to IANS, the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress said, "Operation Sindoor is a matter of pride for every Indian. Whether it is fully successful or still ongoing, it is a very proud feeling."

Taking a dig at those who kept mum during the surgical strike, Rupali bashed anyone who could not spare a few minutes to share a few words of encouragement for our brave soldiers who guard our borders against the enemies. "And at this time, anyone who has not stood with the government of India or with our Indian Army, who has not encouraged them despite having access to social media, if you haven’t tweeted a few words or posted something encouraging on social media all day, then you’re not doing much. You may not be able to do much, but your soldiers are posted at the border fighting for the safety of your family. So, at least you can say a few words about them, about their courage and determination. You can put it out on social media. At least you can show that you stand with your country and with your army," the 'Anupamaa' actress concluded.

Operation Sindoor came in response to the horrific Pahalgam terrorist attack in which around 26 civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April.

Avenging this, the Indian forces attacked nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the wee hours of May 7.

Before this, Rupali was the first Indian celebrity to publicly call for a boycott of Turkey after the country supported Pakistan amidst cross-border tension.

She urged fellow celebrities, influencers, and travelers to cancel their bookings to the country. Rupali penned on social media, “Can we please cancel our bookings for Turkey. This is my request to all Indian Celebs/Influencers/Travellers. This is the least we can do as Indians. #BoycottTurkey.”

