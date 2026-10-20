October 20, 2026 10:51 PM हिंदी

Rubio meets Taj hotel security chief on duty during 26/11 terror attacks

Rubio meets Taj hotel security chief on duty during 26/11 terror attacks

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday met Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel security Chief Sunil Kudyadi, who was present at the hotel during the 26/11 terror attacks and heard a first-hand account of the attack, including how long the siege lasted.

The meeting took place after Rubio laid a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at the hotel, with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar introducing the staffer to the US Secretary of State.

Reaffirming the shared US-India commitment to combating terrorism, Rubio laid a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at Mumbai's Taj hotel, paying tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which saw Pakistani terrorists killing 166 people, including six Americans.

"At the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, I laid a wreath honouring the victims of the horrific November 26, 2008, terrorist attacks, including six American citizens. We remember those lost, honour the courage of those who responded, and reaffirm the enduring US-India partnership and our shared commitment to combating terrorism," the US Secretary of State said in a post on social media platform X.

Later, during talks with EAM Jaishankar, Rubio pressed for greater energy trade with the US and increased purchase of American technologies and systems, the US State Department said.

"The Secretary (Rubio) reiterated that increased energy trade with the United States can play a transformative role in diversifying India's supply chains while meeting its sizeable consumer demand. He also commended recent progress in bilateral defence and civil nuclear cooperation, and advocated for the increased purchase of US technologies and systems, which can enhance the security and prosperity of both our countries," the State Department said in a statement.

The two sides also discussed regional and global issues, including developments in the Middle East, it added.

"Pleased to meet US Marco Rubio in Mumbai today. We shared views on further advancement of our ties, focusing on trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties. Also exchanged views on regional developments," EAM Jaishankar had said on X after the meeting.

--IANS

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