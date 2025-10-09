Rubina Dilaik shares adorable video of her mother and twin baby girls

Mumbai Oct 9 (IANS) Television star Rubina Dilaik shared an emotional post on her social media account to mark her mother's birthday, calling her the backbone of the family.

The video captured an intimate family moment featuring Rubina's mother with her granddaughters. In the first clip, she is seen lifting her granddaughter in her arms amidst apple orchards in Himachal Pradesh right at her backyard, while another moment shows her guiding her other granddaughter, dressed in a pink frock, with affection.

She added text to the video and wrote "Happy birthday to our backbone."

The visuals underline the central role she continues to play in nurturing the family. Rubina, along with her husband Shukla, welcomed their twin daughters in 2023. The couple has consciously decided to keep their babies in Shimla under the care of Rubina's parents, ensuring they grow up in a clean, healthy, and natural environment and away from the city's pollution, hustle-bustle, and chaos.

In another recent video, Rubina also offered a glimpse of her home and backyard in Shimla, filled with hibiscus flowers and greenery, and shared that her daughters are adapting well to their surroundings, captioning the post as, “This is the place I have always prayed for!”

For the uninitiated, Rubina and Abhinav, after dating for a few years, tied the knot in June 2018.

Though based in Himachal Pradesh, the couple frequently travels to Mumbai for work. They are currently part of the reality fun show "Pati Patni Aur Panga". The actress also recently opened up about an incident from their early days of dating. Rubina recalled how during one of Abhinav's financially challenging phases, he gifted her a simple bag bought with his hard-earned savings.

Rubina, who was unaware of how much of a struggle he had put in to buy that bag for her, was initially upset for not gifting her a branded bag. Later, when she realised the depth of his gesture, she admitted she still treasures the bag more than any of her branded collections.

