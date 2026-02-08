RSS 100 years celebration: Shilpa Shetty lauds firm decision-making capabilities of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who will be next seen in ‘KD: The Devil’, has lauded the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and has spoken about his firm decisions.

The actress attended the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday, where she spoke about the sangh.

She said, “I would like to congratulate everyone on this centenary celebration. I am a big fan of Mohanji. He inspires me a lot. His ideology and the way he has taken firm decisions, the work he has done in serving the country, and the way he has brought people together, for the welfare of the people and the welfare of the nation”.

She further mentioned, “I am a big fan of him. I have learnt a lot today. He has made my resolve even stronger. So I really hope to take his words forward and I can help in serving the country.

The RSS is a Hindu nationalist volunteer organization founded in 1925 by K. B. Hedgewar in Nagpur. It describes itself as a cultural organization focused on character-building, discipline, and national unity. The RSS operates through daily local branches called shakhas, where volunteers engage in physical training, drills, and ideological discussions. It promotes the concept of Hindutva, emphasizing India’s cultural heritage. The RSS is ideologically linked to several affiliated bodies collectively known as the Sangh Parivar, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It has played a significant role in India’s social and political landscape.

Talking about Shilpa, she will be seen in ‘KD: The Devil’, directed by Prem. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi.

She was last seen in ‘Sukhee’ by Sonal Joshi in her directorial debut. It told the story of a Punjabi housewife Sukhpreet "Sukhee" Kalra, who, sick of her routine existence, travels to Delhi to attend her high school reunion.

