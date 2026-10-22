Rs 500 crore audio clip row: Shiv Sena seeks cyber cell & forensic investigation, CM assures SIT probe

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) A high-level delegation of leaders from the ruling Shiv Sena met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday and demanded a comprehensive forensic and cybercrime investigation into an alleged audio clip made public by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil during a press conference.

A startling segment in the audio explicitly claimed, "Jarange Patil ko already 500 crore roopaye pahunch chuke hain, jo Shrikant Shinde ke madhyam se pahunch chuke hain" (Rs 500 crore has already reached Manoj Jarange through Shrikant Shinde), adding that his primary personal target remains Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP.

The Shiv Sena delegation included Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Sachin Ahir, MP Milind Deora, former MP Rahul Shewale, MLA Rahul Patil, MP Ravindra Waikar, and Deepak Sawant.

The party leaders formally submitted a petition urging the state government to deploy cyber cell and intelligence agencies to uncover the absolute truth behind the audio clip, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assuring that a thorough inquiry will be conducted without sparing anyone.

Senior party figures termed Jarange Patil's statements and the viral clip defamatory and insulting toward Eknath Shinde and MP Shrikant Shinde. The delegation raised concerns over whether a deeper conspiracy exists to disturb the social harmony and peace across Maharashtra.

Ahir said, "We have submitted a memorandum to Devendra Fadnavis. Manoj Jarange made baseless and meaningless accusations. Eknath Shinde has already refuted the allegations made by Manoj Jarange. However, as a party, we demand that this matter should be investigated."

He added that there is a need to bring the facts to light as soon as possible through an inquiry conducted by cybercrime and intelligence personnel.

"Some people are making such allegations to sustain their own existence. We have demanded an inquiry into this matter from the Chief Minister. Devendra Fadnavis stated that an in-depth inquiry into this matter will be conducted and no one will be spared," said Shewale.

Shewale stated that the statements made by Manoj Jarange Patil at the press conference were condemnable and defamatory, which is why they went to meet Devendra Fadnavis.

"A demand has been made to bring out the truth of the alleged audio clip presented by Manoj Jarange Patil to the media through forensic and cyber cell examinations, and to take action against the culprits," he said, adding that they demanded action because the alleged statements made about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MP Shrikant Shinde in the audio clip are objectionable and defamatory.

"There is a need to verify whether there is any conspiracy behind this matter and whether anyone has a design to disrupt the social harmony of the state. He emphasised that special notice needs to be taken of the statements made by a woman regarding MP Shrikant Shinde in this alleged audio clip. An inquiry must be conducted into who the concerned woman is, on what basis she made these statements, whether she has evidence regarding it, and who gave her this information," noted Shewale.

He further remarked, "If there are attempts to defame leaders of constituent parties within the Mahayuti alliance and make insulting remarks about allied parties, our demand is that those involved should not receive any political patronage."

--IANS

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