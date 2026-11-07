Roof slab of under-construction house collapses in Ghaziabad, several injured

Ghaziabad, Nov 7 (IANS) In a major accident, several workers sustained injuries after a roof slab of an under-construction house in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad collapsed on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place in the Modinagar police station area when construction work was underway, and several labourers were present at the site. The roof slab (lanter) suddenly gave way, trapping workers under the debris.

Upon receiving information about the incident, teams from the Fire Service, NDRF, and SDRF rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

According to Rural DCP Surendra Nath Tiwari, five people have been rescued so far.

Speaking to IANS, Tiwari said: "The 'lanter' which was being put up at the under-construction house of a person named Satyender, has collapsed, trapping several workers."

"Upon receiving the information, teams of NDRF, SDRF and fire service soon reached the spot," he said.

The police official added that the rescue operation is currently underway and five people have been pulled out of the debris so far.

Police and rescue teams remain at the scene. Efforts are underway to determine whether any other individuals are buried beneath the debris.

The incident comes days after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Chawri Bazar area, claiming three lives.

The three-storey under-construction building collapsed on Thursday. According to the officials, the information about the collapse was received at 9:50 a.m. from Gali Sitara, near Chawri Bazar Metro Station.

Subsequently, a massive rescue operation involving the Delhi Police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was launched.

Two bodies were recovered on Thursday, while one injured person was rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the construction work underway in a now-collapsed building in Delhi's Chawri Bazaar area was illegal, and the building was unsafe.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation suspended its Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Engineer (AE), and an FIR has been registered against the contractor following the tragedy.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured that every possible effort will be made to evacuate those trapped under the debris. She said an investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against those responsible.

--IANS

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