Ronit Roy on the importance of mind control: It all starts with a journey inside

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actor Ronit Roy opened up about the importance of mind control to accomplish anything and to overcome whatever life has to throw at you.

The 'Udaan' actor said in his latest post that those who are able to control their mind have the ability to control almost anything.

Ronit uploaded a photo of himself on his official Instagram handle and wrote, "If you cannot control what's inside... you will not be able to control what's outside (sic)".

Elaborating his point further, the '2 States' actor penned the caption, "The journey to every great accomplishment, every stupendous win, starts with a journey inside. They who have the power to overcome themselves and control their mind can control almost everything. (sic)"

A lot of the users seemed to agree with Ronit, as the comment section was flooded with the remark "True".

Ronit's feed is full of such wise lessons that life has taught the actor over the years.

In February, the 'Ugly' actor dropped some truth bombs about the art of walking away.

He posted a selfie on his Instagram handle, along with the text, “I don't walk away to teach people a lesson. I walk away because I learned mine”.

He further mentioned in the caption, “Yesterday someone asked me, what stops people from growing. Well, small minds will always have small intentions and small outcomes. It’s not your responsibility to take the toxicity out of them or them out of toxicity. I’m not sure and please correct me if I’m wrong but I think @iamsrk said a great thing in one of his interviews. “Main tumhare baare main achcha nahin sochta, main tumhare baare main bura nahin sochta, main tumhare baare main sochta hi nahin”.

--IANS

pm/