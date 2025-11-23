Ronit Bose Roy quits social media, says 'he will be back when he feels ready'

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Television and Bollywood actor Ronit Bose Roy has announced that he will be taking a break from social media to focus on his personal growth.

The actor shared a lengthy note on his social media account where he announced his break, breaking the hearts of a lot of his fans.

The actor said that he is working on finding the ‘new’ and better version of himself, and for that, he needs to leave comfort and old, bad habits behind.

The actor also mentioned that while it seems scary, the break is much needed.

Ronit also mentioned that it will be a temporary break and that he will return soon, further disabling the comments section on his Instagram post.

He wrote, “Hello, what I’m about to say will come from a place of love, understanding and gentleness. You all know I love you. I scroll, like your posts, comment on your posts and reply to as many DMs as I possibly can. I’m immensely grateful for all that I have received. I cherish everything. Especially the love and respect I’ve received from y'all, which I treasure and hold very close to my heart."

He added, “However, I have reached a place in life where I have to forge a new road ahead for myself and my family. A road which will hopefully lead to a better me as a human being, in relationships and as an actor. This road is one that I haven’t walked on earlier. Leave comfort and old bad habits behind. Jump and live out of the box. Scary… I know… but it needs to be done!"

The actor also said, “Total digital separation is one of the key factors in me growing stronger mentally and spiritually and finding the new me (whom hopefully y’all will love more). Hence, for a while (uncertain how long), please pardon me for not engaging on social media at all."

Ronit also said that he will be back when he feels ready.

“Needless to say, it’s impossible to live away from your love; hence, I’ll be back as soon as personal targets are reached and better habits are acquired and practised. Please don’t forget me. Love y’all, and God bless y’all," the post concluded.

On the professional front, Ronit Bose Roy was last seen in the mythological horror film ‘Maa’ starring Bollywood star Kajol.

He was also seen in the TV series ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’.

The actor rose to fame as Mihir in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' in the mid-2000s.

He was also famous for his role as Mr Bajaj in the superhit TV show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', opposite actress Shweta Tiwari.

--IANS

rd/khz