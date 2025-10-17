October 17, 2025 1:17 PM हिंदी

Rohit, Virat & Australia - audition for 2027 or a farewell tour?

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) As India gears up for the high-voltage ODI series against Australia, the spotlight inevitably falls on two modern greats — Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The duo, who have defined an era of Indian cricket, were seen training intensely in Perth, looking as sharp and motivated as ever. But amid the excitement, a cloud of uncertainty looms large - is this the last dance for India’s iconic pair?

Both Rohit and Virat have served Indian cricket with unmatched consistency and leadership. Yet, with a generational shift underway and the rise of new stars under young skipper Shubman Gill, speculation about the veterans’ future refuses to die down.

Some believe the management might be using this series as a litmus test - giving them one last shot before gradually transitioning to younger legs. Others argue that form and fitness should be the only yardsticks, and if the two perform in Australia, they deserve to stay in contention till the 2027 ODI World Cup.

What’s certain is that the series means more than just runs and wickets. For fans, it’s a chance to relive the magic of Rohit’s effortless stroke play and Kohli’s fierce determination - traits that have brought India countless memorable victories.

For the team, it’s about striking the perfect balance between experience and youth as Gill begins his journey as India’s new leader Down Under.

Whether this tour marks a new beginning or the closing chapter of a golden era, one thing is undeniable - the cricketing world will be glued to Rohit and Virat once again, hoping their bats do the talking, just as they have for over a decade.

The opening clash between India and Australia will take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19.

India’s ODI squad for the Australia tour includes Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

--IANS

ab/

