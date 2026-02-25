Rohit Roy shares throwback picture with Sudhanshu Pandey, talks about ‘innocence of youth’

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actor Rohit Roy, is walking down the memory lane. The actor took to his Instagram on Wednesday, and shared a throwback picture with Sudhanshu Pandey.

He also penned a note in the caption, as he wrote, “God alone knows what the hell we were celebrating or why I was on his lap but must have been momentous. Ahhhh the innocence of youth! Enjoy it while you can OR better still, remain a kid for ever”.

Last year, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures featuring himself and his bike, a bobber. The actor revealed that he is selling off his first bike from a certain brand.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “So the next #beauty up for grabs is the iconic #indianscout from @indianmotorcycle. This was my first Indian motorcycle and it was love at first sight! I’ve had several super bikes over the years but not ONE came close to the gorgeous Scout Bobber”.

The actor further mentioned that the riding comfort of the bike is unparalleled. He expressed his happiness on his FTR1200 to an avid biker who had a poster of the bike on his wall with a dream to own one someday. The Indian Scout is a motorcycle built by the Indian Motorcycle Company. The bike comes with a 1133 cc engine mounted on a BS4 platform, and has a liquid cooled cooling system. It has a maximum Torque 97 Nm at 5600 rpm with 6 Speed Manual transmission.

He shared, “I’m happy I was able to make his dream come true! Whoever has ever drooled over the Scout, this is your chance! Make and registration 2019, pristine condition, 9 lacs NON NEGOTIABLE! Contact Amit on WhatsApp to get your hands on this Icon! Or connect with my team on mail (rohitroyproductions@gmail.com) An entire film, The Fastest Indian, was made on the Scout! Own a part of history! Happy riding”. Earlier, the actor narrated an interesting incident from the shooting of ‘Mumbai Saga’, and also shared a great dieting advice from actor John Abraham

--IANS

aa/