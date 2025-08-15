Rohit Roy, Ronit Roy, Zayed Khan & Sanjay Suri join the 'Nimbu Paani gang' after quitting alcohol

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actors Rohit Roy, Ronit Roy, Zayed Khan, and Sanjay Suri have joined the 'Nimbu Paani gang' after quitting alcohol at approximately the same time.

The buddies who have known each other for almost 3 decades recently got together for a fun evening, and instead of alcohol, they chose to celebrate with Nimbu Paani.

Dropping a photo of all of them together on social media, Rohit penned: "The ’NIMBU PAANI GANG’! Been family for almost 3 decades and amazingly decided to quit alcohol at approximately the same time! Yesterday was the first NIMBU PAANI sundowner at mine and I’m happy to say that it was a cracker of an evening. Coherent, meaningful, fun, and most importantly, emotional conversations!"

He further added that Fardeen Khan, Samir Soni, and Manoj Bajpayee were missed during the get-together.

On the work front, Rohit announced the sequel to his popular show "Swabhimaan 2" back in April this year.

He took to his official Instagram handle and shared a string of memorable snippets from the serial, and wrote: "It’s my BIRTHDAY again today!! My PROFESSIONAL one of course!! 30 years back today, the 6th of April, 1995, Swabhimaan released on Doordarshan and took the country by storm…And Rishabh Malhotra was born!"

Showing his gratitude to the fans for all the love they showered upon him, he added, "3 decades later, the love keeps pouring in. I cannot ever thank my fans enough for the continued love and affection! 30 years is a long time to love someone, and for that I’m eternally grateful. I will never be able to repay you in this lifetime. I am what I am today because of you’ll and that love. Yours truly, Rishabh Malhotra," along with a red heart emoji.

Announcing the sequel to the popular television serial, Rohit added, "PS: Swabhimaan 2 coming soon !!!"

For the unversed, Rohit made his acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt's directorial, where he played Rishabh Malhotra.

