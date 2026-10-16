Rohini Hattangadi, Ritwik Bhowmik’s ‘Meethe Mein Kya Hai’ poster unveiled

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) The first poster of Meethe Mein Kya Hai, a feel-good family drama directed by debutant filmmaker Radhika Bansal, has been unveiled on Friday.

Starring Ritwik Bhowmik, Rohini Hattangadi, Ayesha Raza Mishra and Abhay Kaul, among others, the film is set to premiere on Netflix on October 30, ahead of the Diwali festivities.

Presented by Utthan Capital and produced by Ajit Mohan, the film unfolds over four days of Diwali celebrations, exploring family relationships, togetherness and the little moments that bring people closer.

The makers have described it as a light-hearted family drama that combines humour, emotions and everyday domestic dynamics.

The newly released poster brings together an entire household in a festive setting, offering a glimpse into the world of the film.

Centred on a family gathering, the visual captures the warmth and bustle associated with celebrations, setting the tone for a story that explores relationships across generations.

For Bansal, ‘Meethe Mein Kya Hai’ marks her directorial debut and an unconventional entry into filmmaking.

She wrote ‘Meethe Mein Kya Hai’ in less than three months and decided to direct the film despite having no prior experience of working on a film set.

The film features an ensemble cast comprising established performers and newer faces. Hattangadi, known for her performances in Saaransh, Arth and Agneepath, stars alongside Bhowmik, who has featured in Bandish Bandits, The Whistleblower and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.

Ayesha Raza Mishra, known for films such as Veere Di Wedding, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is also part of the cast.

The ensemble further includes Tarana Raja, Abhay Kaul, Dalai, Vikram Bakshi, Shivika Rishi, Gaurav K. Sharma, Ayuushman Ghai and Kanikka Kapur.

The film will begin streaming on Netflix on October 30, while its trailer is expected to be released soon.

–IANS

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