Road accident kills one, injures 12 in eastern Afghanistan

Kabul, Dec 4 (IANS) One commuter was killed and 12 others were injured when two cars collided with each other in eastern Afghanistan's Laghman province on Thursday, provincial police spokesman Mohammad Yunus Yusufzai said.

Blaming reckless driving for the accident, the official added that three women were among the injured, some in critical condition, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Earlier, a similar accident killed two travelers and injured five others in the western Herat province on Monday.

On November 23, a road accident 10 people dead and more than 10 injured in Afghanistan's western Herat province, the statement of the provincial police office said.

A crash occurred along the Herat-Kandahar highway, one of the country's busiest routes connecting the western and southern regions, according to the statement.

A car collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle, killing 10 commuters and injuring over 10 others.

On November 17, a road accident claimed two lives and injured eight others in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar, provincial police spokesman Sayed Tayeb Hamad said.

The deadly mishap took place when a vehicle carrying female employees of a clinic collided with a car coming from the opposite direction.

A female medical doctor and a child lost their lives on the spot, and eight others, including six female employees of the clinic, a child, and their driver, were injured, the official added.

On November 14, provincial police spokesman Zabihullah Jawhar said that at least one person was killed and two others injured in a road accident in southern Afghanistan's Zabul province.

The crash occurred on November 13 along the Kabul-Kandahar highway, one of the country's busiest transport routes linking the capital with the southern region, the official said. According to local police, a car collided with an oncoming vehicle, killing one commuter at the scene and injuring two others who were later taken to a local hospital.

On November 4, four commuters were killed and two others sustained injuries as a car collided with a truck in Afghanistan's eastern Parwan province, according to provincial police spokesman Fazal Rahim Muskinyar.

The deadly accident took place on a road in Siagurd district, leaving four dead, including women and children on the spot, and injuring two others, the official said.

Blaming reckless driving for the accident, the official noted that drivers of both vehicles have been taken into custody.

--IANS

akl/as