US Congressman Ro Khanna sits on $16.9 million war chest after third-quarter filing

Washington, Oct 16 (IANS) Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna ended September with nearly $17 million in his campaign account, by far the largest war chest among Indian-American federal candidates, according to his third-quarter report to the Federal Election Commission.

Khanna, a California Democrat who represents the 17th district, raised $1.48 million and spent $1.47 million between July and September, his campaign committee, Ro for Congress Inc, reported in a filing on Thursday.

He had $16.94 million cash on hand on September 30, nearly unchanged from $16.93 million on June 30. For the full election cycle, Khanna has raised $15.4 million and spent $9.3 million.

The figures are as e-filed with the FEC and have not yet been processed by the commission, which may adjust them.

Khanna’s Republican opponent, Ritesh Tandon, raised $14,807 in the quarter and had $702 left in the bank at the end of September.

Among other Indian-American lawmakers, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of Washington had $1.77 million on hand after raising $349,000. Congressman Ami Bera of California had $1.65 million after raising $187,000. Congressman Suhas Subramanyam of Virginia raised $400,000 and had $647,000 on hand.

Congressman Shri Thanedar of Michigan, who lost his August 4 primary, reported $5.94 million cash on hand and $14.44 million in debts.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who lost his Senate primary in Illinois, reported small leftover balances in his Senate and House committees.

Amish Shah, the Democratic candidate in Arizona’s 1st district, his Republican opponent Jay Feely, and Pia Dandiya, the Democratic candidate in Florida’s 22nd district, had not filed their quarterly reports as of 8:50 p.m. (local time) on Thursday. The deadline was midnight.

Dandiya’s Republican opponent, Casey Askar, reported $80,000 cash on hand and $4.04 million in debts.

--IANS

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