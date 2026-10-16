October 16, 2026 8:30 AM हिंदी

US Congressman Ro Khanna sits on $16.9 million war chest after third-quarter filing

US Congressman Ro Khanna sits on $16.9 million war chest after third-quarter filing

Washington, Oct 16 (IANS) Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna ended September with nearly $17 million in his campaign account, by far the largest war chest among Indian-American federal candidates, according to his third-quarter report to the Federal Election Commission.

Khanna, a California Democrat who represents the 17th district, raised $1.48 million and spent $1.47 million between July and September, his campaign committee, Ro for Congress Inc, reported in a filing on Thursday.

He had $16.94 million cash on hand on September 30, nearly unchanged from $16.93 million on June 30. For the full election cycle, Khanna has raised $15.4 million and spent $9.3 million.

The figures are as e-filed with the FEC and have not yet been processed by the commission, which may adjust them.

Khanna’s Republican opponent, Ritesh Tandon, raised $14,807 in the quarter and had $702 left in the bank at the end of September.

Among other Indian-American lawmakers, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of Washington had $1.77 million on hand after raising $349,000. Congressman Ami Bera of California had $1.65 million after raising $187,000. Congressman Suhas Subramanyam of Virginia raised $400,000 and had $647,000 on hand.

Congressman Shri Thanedar of Michigan, who lost his August 4 primary, reported $5.94 million cash on hand and $14.44 million in debts.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who lost his Senate primary in Illinois, reported small leftover balances in his Senate and House committees.

Amish Shah, the Democratic candidate in Arizona’s 1st district, his Republican opponent Jay Feely, and Pia Dandiya, the Democratic candidate in Florida’s 22nd district, had not filed their quarterly reports as of 8:50 p.m. (local time) on Thursday. The deadline was midnight.

Dandiya’s Republican opponent, Casey Askar, reported $80,000 cash on hand and $4.04 million in debts.

--IANS

lkj/rs

LATEST NEWS

Sumeet Sachdev gets emotional on last day of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’, says ‘until we meet again’

Sumeet Sachdev gets emotional on last day of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’, says ‘until we meet again’

Ben Affleck warns cinegoers about implications of trashing ‘Digger’ starring Tom Cruise

Ben Affleck warns cinegoers about implications of trashing ‘Digger’ starring Tom Cruise

Mary Millben alleges George Soros role in India protests

Mary Millben alleges George Soros role in India protests

India among top World Bank investors: Ajay Banga

India among top World Bank investors: Ajay Banga

Vance invokes wife Usha in fiery Michigan attack on Democrat El-Sayed over ‘identity’ row

Vance invokes wife Usha in fiery Michigan attack on Democrat El-Sayed over ‘identity’ row

Trump says cartels run Mexico, warns of action (file image)

Trump says cartels run Mexico, warns of action

Madhuri Dixit opens up about her food cravings during second pregnancy

Madhuri Dixit opens up about her food cravings during second pregnancy

US senators seek probe over satellite outages endangering troops in Ukraine

US senators seek probe over satellite outages endangering troops in Ukraine

Russian extradited to US over tech smuggling

Russian extradited to US over tech smuggling

Vance attacks Muslim Democrat in Senate race

Vance attacks Muslim Democrat in Senate race