Riya Munjal talks about confronting eve-teasers in college

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actress Riya Munjal, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the television show ‘Lakshmi Niwas’, has spoken up about the instance when she stood-up against the eve-teasers.

The show is currently witnessing an engaging track centred around Bhoomika and Raj Bundela. Bhoomika, the youngest daughter of Srinivas and Lakshmi, played by Riya Munjal, finds herself at the heart of unexpected developments when millionaire Raj Bundela enters her life. Raj, instantly smitten by Bhoomika, takes a bold step by approaching her family with a marriage proposal the very first day he meets her. His consistent support towards the family in difficult times gradually wins their trust, leading Srinivas and the family to consider his proposal seriously.

Bhoomika’s journey is far more layered. A lively, full-of-life girl, she is suddenly pushed into circumstances she wasn't emotionally ready for. As the track unfolds, viewers witness her inner conflict, balancing family expectations, her own instincts, and the courage to find her voice.

Interestingly, this emotional strength is something Riya Munjal deeply connects with in real life. Riya Munjal said, “During my college days, travelling to and from campus, there were moments when I would witness eve-teasing or see someone behaving inappropriately, either towards my female friends or towards me. I’ve never been someone who could ignore such situations. My immediate instinct has always been about speaking up or confronting it, even if later I would think about the risks involved. But at that moment, you just feel it’s important to stand your ground”.

“That’s why I relate to Bhoomika so much. She may seem bubbly and emotional, but deep down, she has that strength. She might take time to process things, but when it comes to self-respect or standing up for what’s right, she doesn’t back down. I think every girl has that instinct within her; sometimes you just need the courage to act on it”, she added.

‘Lakshmi Niwas’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

aa/