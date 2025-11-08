Rishabh Pant retires hurt after taking multiple blows vs South Africa A

Bengaluru, Nov 8 (IANS) Rishabh Pant caused a brief injury concern for India ahead of next week’s opening Test against South Africa in Kolkata after he was forced to retire hurt while playing for India A against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The incident took place during the first session on Day 3, when Pant was struck three times — on his body and helmet — by South African pacer Tshepo Moreki. The repeated blows rendered the wicketkeeper-batter unable to continue his innings, leading to his retirement on 17 runs off 22 balls in the 34th over of India A’s second innings.

Pant came in to bat at No. 5 early on the third morning after overnight batter KL Rahul was dismissed for 27 — adding just a single run to his score — by a sharp inducer from Okuhle Cele. The wicketkeeper-batter started positively, smashing Cele for back-to-back boundaries and a six in his first three scoring shots. However, his fluent start was soon interrupted as a barrage of short-pitched deliveries began troubling him.

Despite showing determination to continue, Pant was eventually escorted off the field by head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar and the medical staff as a precaution. He was visibly uncomfortable, wincing in pain with every shot after being struck multiple times. His movement appeared restricted, particularly after the physio had taped his right elbow following one of the blows.

The first hit came when he attempted a reverse pick-up shot off Tshepo Moreki, only to be struck on the helmet and fall to the ground. He underwent a mandatory concussion check but was cleared to carry on. Soon after, another rising delivery from Moreki struck him on the elbow, prompting treatment and bandaging. The final blow — a delivery that jagged back into his midsection — convinced the management to call him off for further assessment.

Pant had earlier impressed with a fluent 90 in the opening four-day match, highlighting his form and fitness after a fractured toe had sidelined him since July. The left-hander spent two months recovering at the Centre of Excellence before returning to action with India A to prepare for the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa, starting on November 14 in Kolkata and November 22 in Guwahati — the latter hosting its first-ever Test.

India currently sit third on the World Test Championship points table (61.90%), while reigning champions South Africa are fifth with 50%.

