Rishab Shetty wishes Diwali with some wholesome festive family photos

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Sandalwood heartthrob Rishab Shetty wished his Instagram family on Diwali with a couple of wholesome festive photos with his wife Pragathi Rishab Shetty, son Ranvit Shetty, and daughter Raadya Shetty.

In the pics published on Tuesday, all four of them were seen flaunting their sweet smiles as they posed in stunning ethnic attire.

Rishab was seen in a purple kurta with a traditional mundu, while his son Ranvit opted for a blue kurta and white pajama. Pragathi looked gorgeous in a cream silk saree with a red border, and their daughter twinned with her mother in a red lehenga and choli.

"Celebrating Deepavali with beautiful moments, bright lights and lots of love. (Red heart emoji) (sic)," the 'Kantara' actor wrote on his official Instagram handle.

"May this festival bring joy, peace and happiness into every home. Wishing everyone a very happy Deepavali. (Diya, cracker and evil eye emojis)," he added.

In the first pic, the four of them were seen standing in front of their home temple, followed by a couple of pictures of them bursting crackers and enjoying some good time.

From Pragathi performing the puja, to posing with Rishab, her son and her daughter, the album had several precious moments from Diwali 2026.

Work-wise, Rishab has collaborated with producer Bhushan Kumar and producer-director Sandeep Singh for an ambitious two-part historical epic 'The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’. The pre-production work of the project is currently underway, and the film is scheduled to go on the floor by early 2027.

Commemorating the collaboration, Bhushan Kumar presented Rishab with a century-old painting of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Shedding light on the project, Bhushan Kumar said, “Maharashtra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have given us a legacy to be proud of, and I believe it is our responsibility to honour that legacy through cinema and share it with the world. When Sandeep Singh narrated ‘The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’, I felt a deep sense of responsibility to bring this extraordinary story to the big screen."

--IANS

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